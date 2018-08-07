Here are the top 5 features of the Android 9.0 Pie

Android P is now official, Google has announced its newest Android version 9.0 known as Pie and its available for Pixel devices. It will be soon roll out for other devices as well, the Essential Phone is the first. Google’s latest Android release Pie is the successor to the Android 8.0 Oreo which was released last year. New features and improvements are made to the new OS, you will also see AI-powered features in the Pie. Here are the top 5 features of the Android P we know.

1) Navigation gestures

After iOS rolled out the new navigation gestures, Androids also moved to it. Some manufacturers offer these gestures as a built-in feature in their customized Android interface. Manufacturers like Vivo, OPPO, HUAWEI, and others already started offering the navigation gestures before Google added it to the Pie update.

How do these gestures work? The home button is now minimized in a slim form factor. Swipe up from the home button, recent apps appear with fullscreen previews. One more swipe brings all your apps to the screen. Since the display is now using new standards 18:9 as well as 19:9 with least bezels, it should make it easier for the users to operate the device with one hand.

2) Dashboard

Google has introduced a number of features that let you control your phone, one of them is the Dashboard. When you are busy watching YouTube videos, playing games, and spending time on social media, the Dashboard shows you a pie chart indicating the time spent on the phone on per app basis.

The Dashboard collects all the stats and behavior such as the number of times you unlock the phone, the time spend on the apps, how frequent you receive the notifications, and various other things.

3) AI Perks – Adaptive Battery

It’s not new to us, phones with customized Android offer better battery optimization already exist. It is no surprise that Google is doing the same thing, however, with the power of AI.

The Adaptive Battery is a new feature introduced in which the system decides which apps can draw power based on how frequent you use the apps. The ones you rarely use get limited battery access while the ones you use the most won’t be limited. Google claims that the Adaptive Battery can reduce the CPU wake-locks by 30% keeping the phone running a bit longer.

4) App Slices

App Slices is a way to make things easier to access the most important functions of particular apps. Slices adds an interactive slice that gives information about your search query. For example, if you search for Lyft in google, the results will show you the price of the trip and time to reach the destination so that you can quickly book a ride.

5) All New Material Design 2.0

The sober look of Android has had its day. Google has finally added the colors to the interface, now relies on a colorful redefined Material Design 2.0. The new Material Design 2.0 is a noteworthy upgrade, starting from the Lollipop update, it stayed with Marshmallow, Nougat, and Oreo and now the change is here.

There are a number of other features in the Android Pie and these are the top 5 that we know. Did you get your hands-on with the Pie yet?