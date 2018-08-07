Google surprised everyone with the sudden announcement of Android 9.0 Pie, and, as one would expect, the update is rolling out for Google’s devices like the first and second-gen Pixel smartphones. But, apart from these Pixel smartphones, the Essential Phone is also receiving the Android Pie update.

We’re proud to bring Android 9 Pie to Essential Phone the same day it’s released! Check your phone now for the update. 🥧 pic.twitter.com/pniUDl9yr8 — Essential (@essential) August 6, 2018

Yes, that’s right. The Android 9.0 Pie update is available for Essential Phone. In fact, the Essential Phone started receiving the Android Pie update even before Google’s Pixel smartphones did, which is highly impressive. Not just that, the Essential Phone also becomes the first non-Google phone to receive the Android 9.0 Pie update.

The Android 9.0 Pie update that’s rolling out to Essential Phone comes with gesture-based navigation, adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, refreshed notifications, rotation suggestion, and more. The update is rolling out over-the-air, hence, you may receive a notification any time now. But, in case if you don’t, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > About Phone > Software Update menu.

That said, in addition to the features mentioned above, the Android 9.0 Pie update also brings in features like App Actions, Slices, improved Smart Text Selection, and more.

For those unaware, the Essential Phone was one of the eight devices that were a part of Google’s Android P Beta Program, and, Essential had been very consistent and fast at releasing Android P betas once they were released by Google. And, we are glad that the company, despite its financial struggles, was able to do the same with the Android 9.0 Pie update as well. Let’s see which non-Google smartphone receives the Android 9.0 Pie update next.