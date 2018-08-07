Over a week ago, Chinese smartphone brand Huawei launched two new smartphones in India – Nova 3 and Nova 3i. The Nova 3 will go on sale in India from August 23, but, the Nova 3i is available for purchase in India starting today.

The Huawei Nova 3i is priced at ₹20,999 and is now available for purchase on Amazon India. Unlike the Nova 3 which is powered by the flagship Kirin 970 SoC, the Nova 3i comes powered by Kirin 710 SoC. The chip is paired with 4 GB RAM and the smartphone runs EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Nova 3i sports a 6.3-inch LCD IPS display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. And yes, there’s also a notch up top. Having said that, the Huawei Nova 3i comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The back of the smartphone boasts 16 MP and 2 MP cameras whereas the front has 24 MP and 2 MP cameras.

The Nova 3i comes with 128 GB of internal storage, and, it also has a microSD card slot that lets you expand the storage up to 256 GB. That being said, the Nova 3i comes with GPU Turbo as well which the company says improves graphical performance by 60% and reduces power consumption by 30%. Furthermore, the smartphone also comes with IR Face Unlock in addition to the fingerprint scanner that’s located on the back of the phone.

Huawei Nova 3i Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, 480 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording and LED flash

16 MP + 2 MP with Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, 480 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP + 2 MP with AI + HDR Pro

24 MP + 2 MP with AI + HDR Pro Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 3D Qmoji, AI 4D Game, 3D Surround Sound 7.1 Audio, AI Shopping, AI Photo Gallery, Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payment, aptX, aptX HD

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 3D Qmoji, AI 4D Game, 3D Surround Sound 7.1 Audio, AI Shopping, AI Photo Gallery, Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payment, aptX, aptX HD Battery: 3340 mAh

Huawei Nova 3i Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹20,999

₹20,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India

Huawei Nova 3i Offers