Huawei Nova 3 with Kirin 970 SoC, AI Quad Cameras and GPU Turbo launched in India

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei launched the P20 Pro and P20 Lite in India back in late April this year. And now, after more than three months, Huawei has today launched one more flagship in India – the Huawei Nova 3.

The Huawei Nova 3 was first launched in China more than two weeks ago, and now, with its launch in India today, Huawei has debuted its Nova series in the country. Being a flagship smartphone, the Huawei Nova 3 is powered by Kirin 970 SoC which powers several other flagship devices from Huawei as well as Honor. This flagship chip is further paired with 6 GB RAM which should be more than enough for your gaming and multi-tasking needs.

The Huawei Nova 3 boasts a 6.3-inch notched display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. That said, as is with many other recently launched Android flagships, the Nova 3 also flaunts a glass back. In fact, thanks to this notched display and glass back, the Nova 3 actually looks like the Nova 3e that was launched in China back in March this year. But, it’s worth noting that the notch on the Nova 3 is a bit wider than the one on the Nova 3e.

Well, the reason for a wider notch on the Nova 3 is an extra camera on the front. Yes, the Huawei Nova 3 features quad cameras – two on the front and two at the back. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of 16 MP and 24 MP camera, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front is a combination of one 24 MP and one 2 MP camera.

The cameras on the Nova 3 are also equipped with AI-based features like AI Beauty and AI Scene Detection. Moreover, they also come with AR Stickers and 3D Qmoji.

With that being said, the Huawei Nova 3 also comes with GPU Turbo technology that would make it more enticing to the mobile gamers. For those unaware, GPU Turbo is a graphics processing acceleration technology that improves the graphics performance of a smartphone by 60% while reducing the power consumption by 30%. Well, this makes the Nova 3 first Huawei smartphone to come with GPU Turbo in India.

Moving on, the Huawei Nova 3 also comes with Fingerprint Scanner and IR Face Unlock. And, it ships with a 3750 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Huawei Nova 3 Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor

2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X

6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Mali-G72 MP12

Mali-G72 MP12 Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8) with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Detection and LED flash

16 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8) with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Detection and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP with AI + HDR Pro

24 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP with AI + HDR Pro Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 3D Qmoji, AI 4D Game, 3D Surround Sound 7.1 Audio, Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payment, AI Shopping, AI Photo Gallery, aptX, aptX HD

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 3D Qmoji, AI 4D Game, 3D Surround Sound 7.1 Audio, Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payment, AI Shopping, AI Photo Gallery, aptX, aptX HD Battery: 3750 mAh

Huawei Nova 3 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹34,999

₹34,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India from August 23

Huawei Nova 3 Offers