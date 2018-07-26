Huawei Nova 3i with Kirin 710 SoC, AI Quad Cameras and GPU Turbo launched in India

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei at an event in New Delhi today launched the Nova 3 in India. The Nova 3 is a flagship smartphone that was first launched in China more than two weeks ago. However, the Nova 3 isn’t the only smartphone that Huawei launched today in the country. Alongside the Nova 3, Huawei also launched the Huawei Nova 3i in India.

The Huawei Nova 3i is a slightly toned down version of the Nova 3. While the Nova 3 is powered by the company’s flagship Kirin 970 SoC, the Nova 3i is actually powered by Kirin 710 SoC. And, unlike the Nova 3 that only comes in 6 GB RAM option, the Nova 3i comes in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB storage whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes in two storage options – 64 GB as well as 128 GB. But in India, Huawei has only launched the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.

Having said that, the Huawei Nova 3i looks very much like the Nova 3. It also sports the same 6.3-inch notched display that comes with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. As a result, the smartphone flaunts smaller bezels on the left, right and top, with the bottom having a small chin.

Just like the Nova 3, the photography department on the Nova 3i is also handled by quad cameras – two each on the front and back. But, there are some differences here. While the dual camera setup on the front remains the same as that of the Nova 3, the dual camera setup at the back has got a downgrade from 16 MP + 24 MP to 16 MP + 2 MP.

The Huawei Nova 3i runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box which is layered with EMUI 8.2 atop which is Huawei’s custom Android skin. And, just like the Nova 3, the Nova 3i also comes with features like 3D Qmoji and GPU Turbo – the latter being a graphics processing acceleration technology that improves graphics performance of a smartphone by 60% while reducing power consumption by 30%.

Lastly, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3340 mAh battery under the hood which is smaller than the 3750 mAh battery on the Nova 3.

Huawei Nova 3i Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor

Huawei Nova 3i Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹20,999

₹20,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India from August 7

Huawei Nova 3i Offers