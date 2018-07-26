Moto G6 Plus “coming soon” to India with Snapdragon 630 SoC and “smart camera”

Motorola

Back in April this year, at an event in Brazil, Lenovo-owned Motorola announced the Moto G6 series that includes Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus. The company earlier last month launched two of these smartphones – Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play – in India, but, it didn’t provide any details regarding the launch of Moto G6 Plus in the country. However, Motorola has now announced that it will soon launch the Moto G6 Plus in India.

Motorola India has shared a video on Twitter teasing the launch of Moto G6 Plus in India. Motorola didn’t reveal when exactly will it launch the G6 Plus in India, except saying that the G6 Plus is “coming soon” to the country. Motorola is also touting the presence of “smart camera” on the G6 Plus while advertising the smartphone to be coming with “serious performance”.

The Moto G6 Plus is the most powerful smartphone in the Moto G6 Series, running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 SoC that’s paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The smartphone also features a 5.9-inch 18:9 display having resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

That said, the Moto G6 Plus also features a dual camera setup at the back which includes one 12 MP snapper and one 5 MP snapper. And on the front, you get a single 8 MP camera. The Moto G6 Plus comes with 64 GB of internal storage, but, you can expand the storage up to 128 GB if you want via microSD card.

The Moto G6 Plus also boasts a front-facing speaker along with a fingerprint scanner below the display, and, under the hood, it ships with a 3200 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Moto G6 Plus Specifications

  • CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4/6 GB
  • Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo
  • Display: 5.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.7 aperture, Portrait Mode, 4K Ultra HD video recording and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 8 MP with Beauty Mode and LED flash
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual SIM (depending on market)
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating
  • Colors: Deep Indigo, Nimbus
  • Battery: 3200 mAh with Turbo Charging

The Moto G6 Plus is priced starting at €299 which translates to ₹24,055 according to current exchange rates. It remains to be seen how much will it cost in India.

