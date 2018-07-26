Motorola One Power full specs and images leaked through TENAA’s website

We have been hearing about the Motorola One Power since late May. Thanks to the leaked renders and live images, we already know what the Motorola One Power looks like. Some of its specifications have also leaked online that give us an idea of what to expect from this smartphone. While Motorola hasn’t yet confirmed the existence of Motorola One Power, the smartphone has appeared on TENAA’s website with its images and specifications hinting that its launch is imminent.

The Motorola One Power has been listed on TENAA with model number XT1942-1. And, as you can see, the design of the Motorola One Power that has been revealed through the images on TENAA’s website is in line with what we have seen before through leaked renders. In fact, it’s actually the same.

According to the TENAA listing, the Motorola One Power sports a 6.18-inch display that has a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. Well, this contradicts the previously leaked specs which suggest that the smartphone comes with 6.2-inch display having a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Previously leaked renders and live images have confirmed that the Motorola One Power comes with a display notch, however, the images listed on TENAA’s website don’t show the notch. Well, that’s because the display of the smartphone is turned off.

Anyways though, moving on, the Motorola One Power is listed on TENAA with an octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.8 GHz. The smartphone comes in 3 GB, 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants along with storage options of 32 GB and 64 GB. Those who want more storage can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

For photography, the Motorola One Power comes with 16 MP and 5 MP cameras at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back with Motorola’s batwing logo on it.

The render of the Motorola One Power that have leaked previously showed off the Android One moniker at the back of the smartphone, but, the image listed on TENAA doesn’t seem to have one. This probably means that the One Power that will be launched in China won’t be a part of the Android One program, but, the one launched in global markets will.

Lastly, the Motorola One Power also packs in an impressively large 4850 mAh battery that should get you a through a day on a single charge with ease.

Apart from Motorola One Power, Motorola is also expected to launch Motorola One. Its render also leaked online, and, as you can see, the Motorola One looks very much similar to the Motorola One Power, except that the One has a larger chin, and, the dual rear cameras are placed separately instead of one module.

There’s no word from Motorola on when it will launch these smartphones, but, the company has scheduled an event on August 2 at its HQ in Chicago where it’s expected to unveil both these smartphones.

Motorola One Power Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4/6 GB

3/4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) display

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) display Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.0 aperture) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.0 aperture) with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, White, Gold, Silver

Black, White, Gold, Silver Battery: 4850 mAh

