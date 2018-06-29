Motorola One with iPhone X-like notch, Android One and Dual Rear Cameras surfaces online

Late last month, press render of the Motorola One Power leaked online showing us what this Android One smartphone from Motorola looks like. Well now, yet another Android One Motorola smartphone – the Motorola One – has surfaced online.

The press render (shown above) of the Motorola One has been leaked by AndroidHeadlines who claim to have received it from a “reliable source”. As you can see, the Motorola One looks very much similar to the Motorola One Power. It has the same notched display, dual rear cameras, and small bezels. However, if you take a closer look, you will notice some differences in the design of both the Motorola One and One Power.

First of all, the size of the bottom bezel (chin) on the One and One Power is different. The bottom bezel of the Motorola One is larger than the bottom bezel of the One Power. Besides, the material used at the back also seems to be different. While the One Power seemingly has a metal back, the One is flaunting a glass back. Furthermore, the One Power rocks a single module at the back which houses the dual cameras, however, the One has its dual rear cameras placed separately – albeit in the same position. Apart from that, the Motorola One also seems to have dual-tone LED flash as opposed to the single LED flash on the One Power.

That being said, what’s same across both the devices is the micro USB port at the bottom flanked by two grilles, Android One moniker at the back, and, the Motorola logo above it which will very likely double up as a fingerprint scanner.

Having said that, the source who passed on the renders to AndroidHeadlines also said that the Motorola One is smaller than the One Power. But, it’s currently unclear whether it has a smaller screen or has a smaller footprint. However, considering the use of the word “Power”, it’s possible that the One Power will come packed with a larger battery as compared to the one inside the Motorola One.

While the source didn’t reveal any specifications of the Motorola One, he did confirm that the One will come in at least two color options – Black and White. However, there’s no information whether these are the only color options the Motorola One will be available in.

Motorola has scheduled an event on August 2 at its HQ in Chicago where it’s making a “big announcement”. Well, considering that Motorola is working on two Android One smartphones, we assume that the company will announce its Motorola One line at the event, starting with the One and One Power.

Motorola One Power Specifications [Expectations]

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Adreno 509

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.0 aperture) with LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture

Internal Storage: 64 GB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Battery: 3780 mAh

