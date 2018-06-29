Earlier this month, Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the mid-range Moto Z3 Play smartphone. And now, Motorola has scheduled an event in August where it is expected to launch some more smartphones – probably the Moto Z3 and One Power.

Motorola has announced that it is hosting an event on August 2. The company made this announcement by releasing a teaser video (attached below) on YouTube. The event will be hosted at Motorola’s HQ in Chicago and will kick-off at 2 pm (12.30 am in India).

Motorola hasn’t revealed what exactly it’s going to announce on August 2, and, neither does the video that it has shared on YouTube reveals anything. However, the description of the YouTube video does read “we’re making a big announcement at Motorola’s HQ in Chicago. Say “hello” to a whole new way to connect, stream, download, video chat, and more.”

Well, while there’s no word from Motorola about what exactly is this “big announcement” going to be on August 2, the company is expected to announce the Moto Z3 as well as the One Power. The Moto Z3 is very likely to be a flagship, and hence, will be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC that will probably be mated to 6 GB RAM.

The One Power, that we have been hearing of since late last month, is a mid-range Android One smartphone that’s said to be powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC with 6.2-inch notched display and dual rear cameras in tow.

Motorola One Power Specifications [Expectations]

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

We are more than a month away from the announcement, hence, expect to hear more about what Motorola has planned for August 2 in the coming weeks.