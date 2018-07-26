Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced the Mi A2 two days ago at its Global Launch Event in Madrid, Spain, and, the company is all set to launch the Mi A2 in India next month on August 8. There are a total of three variants of the Mi A2 – 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. However, according to a latest report, Xiaomi won’t be launching all these variants of the Mi A2 in India.

According to a report by Gadgets360, Xiaomi will not launch the 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant of the Mi A2 in India, which means the 64 GB storage variant will serve as the base model in the country. Moreover, Gadgets360 also reports that the Mi A2 will be available in four colors in India instead of the original three – Black, Blue, Gold – revealed during the unveiling. The fourth one will be the Rose Gold color.

That said, it’s currently unclear whether Xiaomi will only launch the 64 GB storage variant in India, or, it will also bring the 128 GB variant to the country that comes with 6 GB RAM. Having said that, the Mi A2 will also come with Quick Charge 4.0 support exclusively for the Indian market, with other regions having to make do with Quick Charge 3.0. But, do note that irrespective of which country you buy the Mi A2 from, you will still have to buy a Quick Charge 3.0/4.0 charger separately as the one that will come bundled with will be a 5V/2A (10W) charger.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P) Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) +20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with AI Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video at 30fps and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) +20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with AI Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video at 30fps and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Smart Beauty 4.0 and Soft Selfie Light

20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Smart Beauty 4.0 and Soft Selfie Light Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage Colors: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 (Quick Charge 4.0 exclusively in India)

As far as the pricing is concerned, the 32 GB variant of the Mi A2 is sold for €249 (around ₹20,020), 64 GB variant is sold for €279 (around ₹22,431), and, the 128 GB variant is sold for €349 (around ₹28,058). It now remains to be seen how much will be the price of Mi A2 in India.