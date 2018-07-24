The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched the most awaited Xiaomi Mi A2 in an event held in Madrid, Spain. The Mi A1 is the successor to the last year’s Mi A1 which was also tagged as Android One. Now the Mi A2 comes with better specs, new cameras, and more storage options.

Android’s have now moved to the notch which is why the current smartphones are featuring notch on their display. However, the Mi A2 isn’t carrying a notch on its display, surprised? Design wise it looks identical to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, but there’s a lot more difference in the internals. The Mi A2 has a 5.99-inch IPS display with a resolution of Full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) and 18:9 aspect ratio.

The rear side has a dual camera setup, the Mi A2 sports a 12 MP + 20 MP dual cameras both with 1.75 aperture. For the selfie needs, you get a 20 MP camera with an LED flash. The rear camera comes with dual-tone LED flash and records up to 4K videos at 30fps.

The front camera highlights its AI features such as the AI Background Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and AI Smart Beauty 4.0. For the rear camera, it has Object Recognition, Language Translation and Currency Conversion with the ones included above.

The Mi A2 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the stock interface and on top of it, it’s Android One which guarantees the fast system updates. On the battery side, it offers a 3,010 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 3.0 fast charging.

The innards are upgraded as compared to its predecessor. Specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with AI Engine (also found on the Nokia 7 Plus and Vivo X21) coupled with 4 GB (or 6 GB RAM) and 64 GB storage (or 128 GB storage). The storage expands via a microSD card which comes dedicated on the SIM tray. Sadly, the 3.5mm audio jack is removed, you have you rely on USB Type-C.

The price for the variant 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage is 249 Euros (Rs 20,067), for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is 279 Euros (Rs 22,485) and for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is 349 Euros (Rs 28,126).

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

Display: 5.99-inch IPS LCD display,Full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1,500:1 contrast

32 GB OR 64 GB OR 128 GB internal, no microSD support Rear Camera: Dual cameras 12 MP + 20 MP

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels)

20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels)

Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video at 30fps, dual-tone LED flash

Colors: Black, Gold, Blue

Xiaomi Mi A2 Price & Availability