Samsung inadvertently confirms its upcoming smartwatch will be called Galaxy Watch, lists it on official website

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Note9 next month on August 9 at an event in New York. But, alongside the Galaxy Note9, the company might also launch its latest smartwatch, which is rumored to be called Galaxy Watch instead of Gear S4. Yes, there have been rumors and reports about this upcoming Samsung smartwatch being called Galaxy Watch instead of Gear S4, but, Samsung has now inadvertently confirmed that its upcoming smartwatch will indeed be called Galaxy Watch.

Samsung mistakenly listed the Galaxy Watch on its US website right next to the Gear S2. While the listing (now taken down) led to a dead page, it did have the image of the Galaxy Watch that revealed its design. The Galaxy Watch listed on Samsung’s website was a 42 mm Rose Gold color variant. It also carried model number SM-R810NZDAXAR.

Apart from this, no other details about the Galaxy Watch were revealed, however, it is said to feature a 1.2-inch display and will probably be running Samsung’s Tizen OS instead of Wear OS as previously thought.

As far as the design of the Galaxy Watch is concerned, to us, it looks girly (no offense). We personally would never like to wear this on our wrist. Or perhaps we are saying this because it’s Rose Gold in color. Maybe we will like other color variants of the Galaxy Watch more than this Rose Gold variant.

There’s no word from Samsung about the launch of Galaxy Watch, however, it’s expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note9 two weeks later. And, if it’s not unveiled alongside the Note9, that it will very likely be unveiled at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany that kicks off on August 31.

What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy Watch? Do you like its design?

