Honor 9N launched in India with 5.84-inch notched display, dual rear cameras and GPU Turbo

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 10 in India back in May this year. The Honor 10 is a flagship smartphone and is the first Honor smartphone in India that comes with a notch. That said, as previously announced, Honor has today launched a mid-range smartphone in India – dubbed Honor 9N.

The Honor 9N isn’t any new smartphone. It’s actually the Honor 9i (2018) that was launched in China earlier last month. Well, as the 9N is a re-branded 9i (2018), it’s needless to say that there aren’t any differences between both these devices either in terms of design or hardware.

The Honor 9N sports a 5.84-inch IPS display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The display is covered with 2.5D curved glass atop, and, just like majority of other Android smartphones, has a notch up top. That said, the back of the Honor 9N is also covered with 2.5D curved glass. Honor says that it has used 12 layers of nano glass coating to achieve mirror-like effect.

Under the hood, the Honor 9N comes with Kirin 659 SoC running the show which is laced with 3 and 4 GB RAM and backed by Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. The smartphone runs EMUI 8.0 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Photography on the Honor 9N is handled by a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. And on the front, you get a single 16 MP camera. Both the front and rear cameras support Portrait Mode that lets you capture photos with Bokeh Effect that blurs the background. In addition to that, the front and rear cameras also come with AR Lens feature that let you capture photos with funny effects. That said, with the rear cameras, you can also take photos first and focus on different subjects in the image later.

The 16 MP selfie camera on the front also comes with 4-in-1 Fusion Technology that converts “4 small pixels into 1 large 2.0 μm pixel, which delivers brighter photos in low light scenarios”.

The Honor 9N comes in three storage variants – 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB – and, the smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back for authentication. However, it also comes with Face Unlock if you are fond of unlocking your smartphone with your face.

The Honor 9N also comes with a feature that would entice mobile gamers. It comes with the GPU Turbo technology that’s present on Honor’s flagship smartphones like the Honor Play and the Honor 10 GT. For those unaware, GPU Turbo is a graphics processing acceleration technology that improves the graphics performance of a smartphone by 60% while reducing the power consumption by 30%. However, GPU Turbo won’t be available on Honor 9N right off the bat, it will be rolled out later on through a software update.

In addition to GPU Turbo, the Honor 9N also comes with a feature called ‘Game Suite’ which is similar to Gaming DND on OnePlus 6. Apart from that, the Honor 9N also comes with features like Ride Mode and Paytm Quick Payments. The former prevents the bike riders from getting distracted, whereas the latter lets you quickly make payments using the Paytm app right from the lockscreen.

Lastly, the smartphone comes in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Lavender Purple and Robin Egg Blue colors, and, ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Honor 9N Specifications

2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

Mali-T830 MP2 Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 5P Lens, PDAF, Portrait Mode, AR Lens, LED flash

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, AR Lens, 3D Facial Detection, 4-in-1 Light Fusion Technology and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo (rolled out later through OTA update), Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payments, Game Suite

Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Lavender Purple, Robin Egg Blue Battery: 3000 mAh

Honor 9N Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: ₹11,999

₹11,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹13,999

₹13,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: ₹17,999

₹17,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart as well as Honor India’s website from July 31

Honor 9N Offers