Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch may run Wear OS instead of Tizen

The last smartwatches that South Korean tech giant Samsung launched were the Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier. This was back in September 2016. Well, since then, the company hasn’t launched any smartwatch. However, Samsung is said to launch two new smartwatches this year, and, they are reported to run Google’s Wear OS instead of Samsung’s Tizen.

There have been reports of Samsung launching a new smartwatch this year that would carry the Galaxy branding instead of Gear. This essentially means that the Galaxy-branded watch will run Google’s Wear OS (previously called Android Wear) instead of the company’s homegrown Tizen. Well now, the information that has been disseminated by popular and reliable leakster Evan Blass further adds fuel to previous reports of upcoming Samsung smartwatch coming with Wear OS.

Seen on the wrists of Samsung employees: Gear watches running not Tizen, but Wear OS. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 23, 2018

Evan Blass has said that Samsung employees have been spotted wearing Gear watches that are running Wear OS instead of Tizen. However, Blass didn’t reveal who spotted the Samsung employees with Gear watches running Wear OS. But, given Blass’ record, we can trust the information that has been provided by him.

Having said that, even if Samsung launches a Galaxy-branded smartwatch this year running Wear OS, it still remains unclear whether Samsung will continue the Gear brand or will replace it entirely with the Galaxy brand.

We should hear more on this matter in the coming days.