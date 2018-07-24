Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Android One smartphone announced with 5.84-inch notched display, dual rear cameras and 4000 mAh battery

Last year in September, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Mi A1 – its very first Android One smartphone. And today, at a Global Launch Event held in Madrid, Spain, the company announced successor to the Mi A1 – the Mi A2. However, alongside announcing the Mi A2, the company also announced the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite.

As evident from its name, the Mi A2 Lite is a lite variant of the Mi A2. While the Mi A2 is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, the Mi A2 Lite is powered by Xiaomi’s all-time favorite Snapdragon 625 SoC. The chip is further coupled with 3 or 4 GB RAM.

While the Mi A2 is a re-branded Mi 6X, the Mi A2 Lite is a re-branded Redmi 6 Pro that was launched in China late last month. But, as the Mi A2 Lite is an Android One smartphone, it runs stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo instead of MIUI which is Xiaomi’s custom Android skin. That said, being an Android One smartphone, the Mi A2 Lite comes with a promise of monthly Android security updates for three years and Android version updates for two years. Yes, this does mean that it will be upgraded to Android P.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite sports a 5.84-inch display having aspect ratio of 19:9 and resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Besides, the smartphone also comes with a display notch. Well, the Mi A2 Lite isn’t the first Xiaomi smartphone to sport a display notch, that honor goes to the company’s 2018 flagship – the Mi 8.

Having said that, the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite rocks dual cameras at the back that are located in the top-left corner in vertical orientation. This dual camera setup consists of one 12 MP camera and one 5 MP camera. As one would expect, this dual camera setup supports Portrait Mode that lets you capture photos with Bokeh Effect that blur the background to help the subject in focus stand out. That said, you also get a 5 MP camera on the front inside the notch for selfies and video calls. Like the rear cameras, the front camera also supports Portrait Mode.

The back of the Mi A2 Lite is also home to a fingerprint scanner located in the center, and, further down below is the Android One moniker. Well, even though the Mi A2 Lite comes with a fingerprint scanner, it also comes with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone using your face.

Lastly, the Mi A2 Lite comes packed with a large 4000 mAh battery that Xiaomi says can offer two-day battery life on a single charge with ease.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P) Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 micron pixel) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP (f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 micron pixel) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode

5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage Colors: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 4000 mAh with Adaptive Battery feature

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Price and Availability