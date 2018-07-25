Yesterday, at its Global Launch Event in Madrid, Spain, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched two new Android One smartphones – Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. The Mi A2 will be launched in India next month on August 8. While the hardware on the Mi A2 that will be sold in India and other countries will be the same, there will actually be one thing that Indian users of the Mi A2 will get to boast about – Quick Charge 4.0.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 unveiled yesterday comes with Quick Charge 3.0, but, Android Central has reported that the Mi A2 will support Quick Charge 4.0 in India. Not just that, Android Central also reports that Quick Charge 4.0 on Mi A2 will be exclusively available for the Indian market, with other regions having to make do with Quick Charge 3.0.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that the Mi A2 will actually come bundled with the standard 5V/2A (10W) charger, hence, you will have to buy a third-party Quick Charge 4.0 charger if you want to leverage this charging tech and get higher charging speeds.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P) Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) +20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with AI Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video at 30fps and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) +20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with AI Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video at 30fps and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Smart Beauty 4.0 and Soft Selfie Light

20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Smart Beauty 4.0 and Soft Selfie Light Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage Colors: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 (Quick Charge 4.0 exclusively in India)

We will know more about the pricing and variants of Mi A2 in India on August 8.