While majority of the smartphone manufacturers jumped on to the 18:9 display bandwagon last year,for “bezel-less” smartphones, Japanese tech giant Sony stuck with its old, boring design. But, all that changed earlier this year in February at Mobile World Congress (MWC) when Sony announced the Sony Xperia XZ2 that came with a design that was different and better than all the other smartphones Sony launched last year. That said, after almost five months from its unveiling, the Sony Xperia XZ2 has been finally launched in India.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 features a 5.7-inch HDR TRILUMINOUS display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Thanks to this display, the bezels on the Xperia XZ2 are smaller than the ones on older Sony smartphones, but, they still look bigger than the recently announced Android smartphones that come with a notch.

Moving on to the back, the Xperia XZ2 flaunts a 3D glass surface which Sony says creates a “seamless form that’s effortlessly comfortable in your hand”. Well, the back of the Xperia XZ2 is actually curved that makes it easier for users to hold it. That said, the Sony Xperia XZ2 actually boasts a glass-metal sandwich construction which means both the front and rear of the smartphone are covered with glass (Gorilla Glass 5, in this case) with the frames made out of metal.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 is a flagship smartphone, and hence, like all other recently launched Android flagships, the XZ2 also comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood which is mated to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box and will hopefully be upgraded with Android P sometime next year.

The photography department on the Sony Xperia XZ2 is handled by a 19 MP Motion Eye camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. The rear camera comes with features like 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording in 1080p resolution as well as 4K HDR Movie Recording.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back for authentication, and, it’s also IP65/68 certified which makes it water and dust resistant. The smartphone is offered in four different colors – Liquid Black, Liquid Silver, Deep Green and Ash Pink – but, in India, Sony has only launched the Liquid Black color variant.

Lastly, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3180 mAh battery which comes with Quick Charge 3.0 and Qi Wireless Charging support.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 is launched in India with an insanely high price tag of ₹72,990. Well, considering the fact that we have Snapdragon 845 SoC-powered smartphones like OnePlus 6 and ASUS ZenFone 5Z priced under ₹45,000 and coming with up to 8 GB RAM as well as dual rear cameras, Sony should have priced the Xperia XZ2 a bit lower. At a price of ₹72,990, we cannot recommend buying the Sony Xperia XZ2.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Specifications

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

5.7-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOUS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 5 and X-Reality for mobile Rear Camera: 19 MP Motion Eye Camera with 1/ 2.3” Exmor RS™ for mobile memory-stacked sensor, f/2.0 aperture, BIONZ mobile image-processing engine, Predictive Capture, Predictive Hybrid Auto-focus, SteadyShot, 4K HDR Movie Recording, 960 FPS Super Slow-Mo Recording in HD and Full-HD resolution, and, LED flash

Sony Xperia XZ2 Price in India and Availability