Honor Play with Kirin 970 SoC and GPU Turbo technology launching in India on August 6

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 9N in India yesterday which is a mid-range smartphone. And now, after launching the Honor 9N, Honor is all set to launch one more smartphone in the India – the Honor Play. The Honor Play is a flagship smartphone that was launched earlier last month in China.

The Honor Play will be launched in India next month on August 6, and, it will be sold exclusively through Amazon India. Being a flagship smartphone, the Honor Play comes with Kirin 970 SoC running the show which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. However, going by the Amazon India page for Honor Play, it looks like the company will only launch the 6 GB RAM variant in India.

The Honor Play is also the first Honor smartphone that features GPU Turbo technology which increases graphics performance of a smartphone by 60% while reducing the power consumption by 30%. That said, in addition to GPU Turbo, the Honor Play also comes with 4D Gaming feature that offers more immersive gaming experience by vibrating the phone for different events like explosions and shots when playing games.

That said, the Honor Play sports a 6.3-inch notched display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also comes with dual cameras – 16 MP and 2 MP – at the back along with a 16 MP single camera on the front. And lastly, the Honor Play ships with a 3750 mAh battery with support for 18W Charging.

Honor Play Specifications