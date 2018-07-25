OPPO A3s Hands-on [Images] – Notch on a budget

After launching the notch-enabled OPPO F7 and Find X, the Chinese smartphone maker has yet launched another midrange smartphone with the notched display and surprisingly with a dual camera and a large battery. This is the OPPO A3s featuring a notch at the top of the display, a battery of 4,230 mAh, dual 13 MP + 2 MP cameras, and is powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC.

OPPO A3s Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch In-Cell IPS display, HD+ resolution (1520 x 720 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio

6.2-inch In-Cell IPS display, HD+ resolution (1520 x 720 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio Operating System: ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 64-bit processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 14m

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 64-bit processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 14m RAM: 2 GB, LPDDR3

2 GB, LPDDR3 GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.2 + 2 MP f/2.4 with Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP f/2.2 + 2 MP f/2.4 with Portrait Mode and LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2, Portrait Mode

8 MP with f/2.2, Portrait Mode Storage: 16 GB internal, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

16 GB internal, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) Connectivity: micro USB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphones jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

micro USB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphones jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Celluar: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM, VoLTE enabled

Other: Face Unlock, Music Party

Face Unlock, Music Party Colors: Purple, Red

Purple, Red Battery: 4,230 mAh

4,230 mAh Price: ₹10,990

₹10,990 Availability: 15th July on Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm and offline stores across the country

Unlike the phones with the 18:9 display, the OPPO A3s has a 19:9 display sized at 6.2-inch with a resolution of HD+ (1,520 x 720 pixels). The notch is what makes the phone stand out among the others in the segment. This might be the cheapest Android smartphone with a notch.

Design-wise, it looks very much similar to the elder sibling OPPO F7, the front, as well as the back, is concealed in a similar glass-like body with side frames made of plastic. The back, however, is plain and simple far from the F7’s diamond-like pattern.

What is surprising here is the dual cameras which aren’t found on the OPPO F7. The OPPO A3s also comes with a 4,230 mAh battery more than what the F7 offers.

The cameras include a dual 13 MP + 2 MP on the rear side with a single LED flash. Having dual cameras, it can achieve the bokeh effect in the background. The front includes an 8 MP f/2.2 camera with portrait mode effect too.

It is worth mentioning that the OPPO A3s uses a Qualcomm chip rather than the MediaTek (which OPPO often picks), it is powered by a Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor (found on the Xiaomi Remdi 5 too) coupled with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256 GB via microSD card which comes standalone.

The OPPO A3s is actually a re-branded version of OPPO A5 launched a couple of weeks ago in China. The RAM and storage are pretty much mediocre on this phone, you might want to choose at least 3 GB RAM variant, but unfortunately, OPPO hasn’t launched other variants.

The entire package is fueled by a large 4230 mAh battery which is sufficient for more than a day battery backup. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo powered ColorOS 5.0 with a number of features inbuilt.

Due to the face unlocking features, the OPPO A3s doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner. The Face Unlock is the only way to unlock the phone after the PIN/Password. It also comes with a feature called Music Party that lets you connect to multiple smartphones at once through Bluetooth to play the same music together.

The price for the OPPO A3s starts at Rs 10,999 for 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. That said, the OPPO A3s competes with the Snapdragon 450 powered Vivo V7, Xiaomi Redmi 5, whilst faces with dual camera phones like Honor 7C and a few more.