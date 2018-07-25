Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi unveiled two new Android One smartphones yesterday – the Mi A2 and the Mi A2 Lite. While the Mi A2 Lite may not launch in India, the Mi A2 will make its debut in the country next month on August 8. If you are excited about the Mi A2 and couldn’t wait to get your hands on it, here’s your chance to grab one for free.

Xiaomi India has announced a contest called ‘Mi A2 Squad’. This contest is related to photography where the participants have to submit the best photos they have ever taken. Out of all the participants, 15 selected members will get a Mi A2 that they will have to use to take photos, and, post evaluation, these members will get to keep the Mi A2 given to them by Xiaomi. In addition to that, three final winners of this contest will be awarded ₹5000 Mi.com coupons.

Those interested can click here to register. Registration for this contest has already begun and it ends on July 26, 2018. Squad members will be announced between July 27 and July 29. Those selected for the squad will get the Mi A2 delivered by Xiaomi India, post which they will have to be their best and show-off their photography skills to take the best photos and get a Mi A2 for free.

This contest begins on July 30 and ends on August 13. Winners will be announced on August 14, 2018. You can click here for more details about the contest.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications