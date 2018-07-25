Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphone launching in India on August 8

At its Global Launch Event yesterday in Madrid, Spain, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched two new smartphones – the Mi A2 and the Mi A2 Lite. Both these smartphones are Android One smartphones. While the Mi A2 Lite isn’t coming to India, the Mi A2 will. And, we now have confirmation that the smartphone will be launched in India next month on August 8.

Manu Kumar Jain – Global VP of Xiaomi and MD of Xiaomi India – announced on Twitter that the Mi A2 will be launched in India exactly two weeks later, on August 8. Obviously, Jain didn’t reveal the pricing of the Mi A2, because that’s what the August 8 launch is for. However, Jain also didn’t reveal whether all the variants of the Mi A2 will be only launched in India or not.

WOW! Got my hands on the new #MiA2! We announced the launch of this phone in Spain today. Mi A2 comes with:

> 12MP + 20MP dual camera

> 20MP AI-powered front camera

> Qualcomm Snapdragon 660

> Android One And yes! Mi A2 is coming to India on 8th August! RT if you're excited! pic.twitter.com/86i5kbBEQe — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 24, 2018

The Mi A2 is successor to last year’s Mi A1 and is a re-branded Mi 6X that was launched in China back in April this year. It is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes in three different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

Being an Android One smartphone, the Mi A2 runs stock version of Android instead of MIUI which is Xiaomi’s custom Android skin. It will also be getting the Android P update. You can check out the full specifications down below.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P) Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) +20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with AI Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video at 30fps and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) +20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with AI Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video at 30fps and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Smart Beauty 4.0 and Soft Selfie Light

20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Smart Beauty 4.0 and Soft Selfie Light Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage Colors: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

What do you think would be an ideal price of the Mi A2 in India?