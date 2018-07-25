Back in late April this year, South Korean tech giant LG announced the roll-out of Android 8.0 Oreo update for LG G6. And, at that time, the company had also announced that it would start rolling out the Oreo update for G5 and V20 soon. Well, after almost three months from that announcement, LG has finally started rolling out the Oreo update for LG V20.

The update is rolling out over-the-air and weighs more than 1.6 GB in size. It carries version number 20c and probably comes along with Android’s July security patch as well. The Android 8.0 Oreo update is rolled out for LG V20 that carries model number F800L, F800K and F800S.

Here’s the entire changelog of Android 8.0 Oreo update for LG V20:

Android OS Upgrade

[Changed Privacy Policy Terms] The Privacy Policy of LG Software update has been changed.

[Comfort view improved] The blue light filter in Comfort view has been improved. You can now adjust between 10 levels.

[Home touch buttons improved] The Home touch buttons can now be hidden while using apps.

[Icon shapes added] New app icon shapes have been added.

[Improved Settings layout] Finding what you want in Settings is now easier than ever.

[Improved app notifications] Each app’s notifications can now be managed all in one place.

[Improved notifications] The notification badge for app icons now displays according to the notifications you have in the notification panel.

[Improved performance] To improve battery life and phone performance apps now run less in the background.

[More codec supported] Sony’s codec LDAC is now supported when using Bluetooth headsets that work with the codec.

[Quick info] Apps on the Home screen can now do more. You can touch and hold an app icon to see its notifications widgets and info.

Having said that, this Android 8.0 Oreo update for V20 is currently only rolling out in LG’s home country South Korea, but, it should start rolling out in other regions soon.

Source