ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6 GB RAM) Camera Samples

ASUS launched the midranger ZenFone Max Pro M1 two months back and it gained huge impressions due to the price and the specs it offers. There is a third variant which is to be available from tomorrow has a slight difference, it packs a 6 GB RAM and better cameras. Here, we have shared some camera shots from the new cameras on the ZenFone Max Pro M1 to see if they are any better than the other variants.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6 GB) Camera Specifications

Camera: Dual Cameras (16 MP + 5 MP)

Optical Image Stabilization (OIS): N/A

Rear Flash: Single LED flash

Features: Depth, Auto, HDR, Portrait, Landscape, Sports, Flowers, Backlight, Candlelight, Sunset, Night, Beach, Snow, Filters, Face Beauty, Face Detection, Continuous Shot, Countdown timer, Redeye Reduction, Tap to focus, Geo-tagging

Video Recording: Up to 4K DCI video @30fps

Front Camera: 16 MP

Video Recording: 1080p/720p/480p videos @30fps

Front Flash: Single LED

Speaking about the specs of the ZenFone Max Pro M1, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It is fueled by 5,000 mAh battery that lasts up to 2 days on a single charge. Running on stock interface Android Oreo with ZenMotion gestures and a couple of camera tricks under its sleeves.

For those who don’t know, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a total of three variants out of which the top variant has actually upgraded cameras. While the two variants – one with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and other with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage equips dual 13 MP + 5 MP cameras and an 8 MP selfie camera, the top 6 GB variant comes with dual 16 MP + 5 MP cameras and a 16 MP selfie camera.

No, you won’t find the Pixel Master Camera app for theZenFone Max Pro M1 just like the other variants. The interface is pretty stock, it uses the Qualcomm camera app which is further tweaked. There are a number of camera features like Depth, Portrait, Face Beauty, Night, Filters, Redeye Reduction, manual scenes selection and others.

We snapped some images to check the camera quality, the images are good, while you won’t see a huge difference in the camera when compared to the 13 MP + 2 MP variant of it. The camera quality is somewhere near the Redmi Note 5 Pro camera. The selfie camera is good, however, it’s not a huge upgrade again. If you aren’t a camera buff, the 3 GB and 4 GB are still good to go with.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6 GB) Camera Samples