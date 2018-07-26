ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 6 GB RAM variant now available for purchase in India
Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India back in April this year. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes in three configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. However, ASUS initially only sold the 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM variants in India. But, at the India launch of ZenFone 5Z, ASUS announced that the 6 GB RAM variant would go on sale in India in July. And now finally, the 6 GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 has went on sale in India.
The 6 GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is now available for purchase in India. It is available exclusively on Flipkart. While the 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants are priced at ₹10,999 and ₹12,999 respectively, the 6 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹14,999.
That said, apart from the difference in the amount of RAM, this top-end model of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 priced at ₹14,999 also comes with upgraded cameras. The 3 and 4 GB RAM variants come with 13 MP + 5 MP cameras at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front, but, the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 16 MP + 5 MP cameras at the back and a 16 MP camera on the front. Having said that, everything else remains the same across all three of these models.
ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications
- Display: 6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
- Software: Android 8.1 Oreo
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- Face Unlock: Yes
- CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm
- GPU: Adreno 509
- Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X
- Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- Main Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP), single LED flash, Dual cameras (16 MP + 5 MP) for 6 GB variant
- Selfie Camera: 8 MP (16 MP for 6 GB variant)
- Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India and Availability
- Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹10,999
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹12,999
- Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹14,999
- Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart
Do check out our ZenFone Max Pro M1 review if you are planning to buy one.
