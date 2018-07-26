ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 6 GB RAM variant now available for purchase in India

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India back in April this year. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes in three configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. However, ASUS initially only sold the 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM variants in India. But, at the India launch of ZenFone 5Z, ASUS announced that the 6 GB RAM variant would go on sale in India in July. And now finally, the 6 GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 has went on sale in India.

The 6 GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is now available for purchase in India. It is available exclusively on Flipkart. While the 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants are priced at ₹10,999 and ₹12,999 respectively, the 6 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹14,999.

That said, apart from the difference in the amount of RAM, this top-end model of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 priced at ₹14,999 also comes with upgraded cameras. The 3 and 4 GB RAM variants come with 13 MP + 5 MP cameras at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front, but, the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 16 MP + 5 MP cameras at the back and a 16 MP camera on the front. Having said that, everything else remains the same across all three of these models.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications

Display: 6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Software: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

3 GB or 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot)

32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP), single LED flash, Dual cameras (16 MP + 5 MP) for 6 GB variant

Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP), single LED flash, Dual cameras (16 MP + 5 MP) for 6 GB variant Selfie Camera: 8 MP (16 MP for 6 GB variant)

8 MP (16 MP for 6 GB variant) Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, dual nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled Battery: 5,000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹10,999

₹10,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹12,999

₹12,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹14,999

₹14,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

Do check out our ZenFone Max Pro M1 review if you are planning to buy one.