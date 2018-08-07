Samsung is all set to announce the Galaxy Note9 two days later, on August 9, at an event in New York. However, thanks to the Galaxy Note9 leaks from last week, we thought we knew almost everything there is to know about the Note9. But, it looks like we were wrong, as a Reddit user has revealed some interesting details about the Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy Watch that we haven’t heard of before.

A Reddit user who goes by the username Wan997 says he’s “very close with a Samsung national trainer” and has some information about the Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy Watch that “you might’ve not read about yet”.

Let’s talk about the Galaxy Note9 first. According to this Reddit user, the Galaxy Note9 sports a 6.4-inch display which is a bit larger than the display on Note8, but, has a footprint that’s “very similar” to that of the Note8. In fact, the user claims that the Note9 did fit in his Note8 case.

This Redditor also says that the color of the S Pen of the Note9 will be the same as that of the screen-off memo font, and, will offer 30 minutes of usage on mere 40 seconds of charge. Furthermore, users will be able to double-tap the shutter button on the S Pen to “flip camera mode”. Samsung will also sell S Pen in different colors so that users buy their favorite.

Wan997 also said that those who pre-order the Galaxy Note9 are entitled to free AKG noise cancellation headphones worth $299 or Fortnite Gaming package. And, if a user wants both of these, he can pay $99 which isn’t a bad deal at all.

Other things this Redditor said about the Galaxy Note9 include AI-based camera features and the ability to use Galaxy Note9 in DeX mode by using just an HDMI cable.

Moving on to the Galaxy Watch, Redditor Wan997 says that it will be available in Rose Gold color and will come in 46 mm and 42 mm sizes for men and women. The watch will come with 40 workout modes, and, will come with NFC for Samsung Pay. The Galaxy Watch won’t come equipped with MST technology though which is disappointing.

That said, the larger Galaxy Watch will last seven days and will have a footprint similar to that of the Gear Sport. Apart from all this, the Redditor says that everything else we have read about the Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy Watch through leaks is correct. Well, we will know if all that’s correct or not once Samsung unveils these devices.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845

Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X Operating System: Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5

6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 12 MP (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP (F2.4) Dual Pixel with 960 FPS Slow-Mo Video Recording and LED flash

12 MP (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP (F2.4) Dual Pixel with 960 FPS Slow-Mo Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 128/512 GB

128/512 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Iris Scanner, AKG-tuned Speakers, IP68 dust and water resistance, S Pen with Remote Control functionality, Samsung Pay, Samsung KNOX

Fingerprint Scanner, Iris Scanner, AKG-tuned Speakers, IP68 dust and water resistance, S Pen with Remote Control functionality, Samsung Pay, Samsung KNOX Battery: 4000 mAh with Wireless Charging (wireless charger sold separately)

