Yesterday was a day of major leaks of Samsung Galaxy Note9 which revealed almost everything there is to know about this phablet. First Samsung mistakenly published a video that revealed the design and some features of the Galaxy Note9, and then, an image of a retail box of the Galaxy Note9 surfaced out of Russia which revealed almost all its specifications. This left us wondering about the price of this Samsung flagship. But, we have now got that as well.

The price of the Galaxy Note9 comes out of Russia. In fact, it’s been shared by the same person on Twitter, named Dmitriy, who shared the image of retail box of Note9 that revealed its specifications. According to Dmitriy, the 128 GB storage variant of the Galaxy Note9 will be priced at ₽69,990 whereas the 512 GB storage variant will be priced at ₽89,990 in Russia. Well, this translates to around ₹75,705 for 128 GB variant and a whopping ₹97,340 for 512 GB variant according to current exchange rates.

Андроид за 90 тысяч 👌 Официальные цены на Samsung Galaxy Note9 в России будут такие: 128 ГБ — 69 990 рублей

512 ГБ — 89 990 рублей Цвета корпуса: синий, черный и медный. — Dmitriy Ryabinin (@dryab) August 3, 2018

Dmitriy also says that the Galaxy Note9 will be available in three colors – Black, Blue and Copper – but, previously leaked renders confirm that it will be available in five colors. Perhaps Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note9 in only three colors in Russia.

With that being said, it’s needless to say that this information doesn’t come straight from Samsung, hence, take it with a proverbial grain of salt. We are now just five days away from the unveiling of the Galaxy Note9, but we are still expecting some more information about it to surface online.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845

What do you think would be an ideal price of the Samsung Galaxy Note9?