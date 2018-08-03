Samsung jumps the gun and shares Galaxy Note9 video ahead of August 9 unveiling, confirms 512 GB of internal storage

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently unveiled two new tablets – the Galaxy Tab S4 and the Galaxy Tab A 10.5. And now, next week, Samsung is all set to unveil one of the most awaited products of the year – the Galaxy Note9. The Galaxy Note9 will be unveiled on August 9 at an event in New York, and, just around a week ahead of the unveiling, Samsung jumped the guns and published a video that shows off the Galaxy Note9 while also confirming certain features of this flagship phablet.

Someone over at Samsung New Zealand mistakenly published a video of the Galaxy Note9 on YouTube. As expected, the video has now been taken down, but, thanks to SamMobile, we can still see it. You can click here to see the video.

This video shows off the back side of the Galaxy Note9 in nice detail, confirming dual camera setup placed in the center in horizontal orientation, below which is the fingerprint scanner and Samsung moniker. The back of the Galaxy Note9 is also covered with glass, and, the bottom of the device is home to a USB Type-C port which is flanked by a speaker and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. There’s also a slot right next to the speaker grille which houses the S Pen.

Speaking of S Pen, the video confirms that the S Pen will come in at least one color – Gold/Yellow – with the top painted with the color of the Note9. For instance, if the Note9 is Blue in color, then the top of the S Pen will also be Blue in color. The video doesn’t reveal much about the S Pen, except a feature that would allow users to quickly jot down notes and scribble whatever they want with Note9’s screen off. This is something that’s present on the Note8 already.

In addition to all this, the video all touts “powerful all day battery” on the Galaxy Note9. Something Samsung already teased with a video last week mocking Apple’s iPhone. Furthermore, the video also confirms that the Galaxy Note9 will be available in at least two storage options – 128 GB (SM-N960) and 512 GB. In fact, with Galaxy Note9, users will get a total of up to 1 Terabyte of memory when they insert a 512 GB microSD card in it, provided they own the 512 GB internal storage variant and not the 128 GB one.

Now that we know that the Galaxy Note9 will come with a whopping 512 GB of internal storage, it remains to be seen whether this variant comes with 6 GB RAM or 8 GB RAM. Well, we think the Galaxy Note9 will become the first Samsung device to come with 8 GB RAM as it was earlier spotted on Geekbench with 8 GB of RAM. Apart from that, the Galaxy Note9 is also said to come with 4000 mAh battery, which is why Samsung has been advertising all-day battery on this phablet.

We are less than a week away from the unveiling of the Galaxy Note9, but, we are pretty sure to come across some new information about this Samsung phablet before it goes official.