Samsung announces kid-friendly Galaxy Tab A 10.5 with Snapdragon 450 and 7300 mAh battery

South Korean tech giant Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S4. The Galaxy Tab S4 is a high-end tablet that’s powered by last year’s Snapdragon 835 flagship chip, sports 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, and ships with an S Pen. But, the Galaxy Tab S4 isn’t the only tablet that’s announced by Samsung. Alongside the Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung has also announced a low-end tablet – the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is a tablet that’s kid-friendly and ideal for family entertainment. The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 comes with kid-friendly UI that makes it easier for the kids to use the tablet. Furthermore, it also comes with a feature called Kid Mode that enables parents to manage content and usage time of their kids on the Tab A 10.5.

The Kid Mode on the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 features a Kid Browser, Galaxy Apps for Kids, as well as eight child-friendly apps like Toca Hair Salon 3 and BRIO World – Railway. The tablet also comes with a Multi User Mode that allows creation of different user accounts for parents and kids.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5, as evident from its name, sports a 10.5-inch TFT LCD display that makes it ideal for family entertainment like watching movies and music videos. The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 isn’t as powerful as the Galaxy Tab S4 because it is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC which is mated to 3 GB RAM.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 boots up to Android 8.1 Oreo, and, comes with 32 GB of storage on-board, with an option to further expand the storage up to 400 GB via microSD card. It also comes with an 8 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front. The tablet comes in three colors, and, comes packed with a 7300 mAh battery that should ensure uninterrupted entertainment for kids and the entire family for hours.

Commenting on the launch of Galaxy Tab A 10.5, Jason Lee, Director and Head of Tablet Product Strategy Group at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said, “We are proud to announce the Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’, Samsung’s latest addition to the tablet lineup with capabilities that make life easier, and more entertaining for the whole family. Featuring a refreshed design, enhanced parental controls and new home connectivity capabilities, the Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’ is the perfect complement for the modern household.”

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 10.5-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) TFT LCD display with 16:10 aspect ratio

10.5-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) TFT LCD display with 16:10 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB 2.0 Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB 2.0 Type-C Other: 4 Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Kids Mode, Samsung SmartThings

4 Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Kids Mode, Samsung SmartThings Colors: Black, Gray, Blue

Black, Gray, Blue Battery: 7300 mAh

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Price and Availability