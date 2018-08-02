BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X launched in India with 5.99-inch 18:9 display, dual cameras and 4000 mAh battery

Earlier last week, BlackBerry launched the BlackBerry KEY2 in India with a price tag of ₹42,990. And now today, as expected, BlackBerry has launched two new smartphones in the country – BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X. These smartphones were codenamed Ghost and Ghost Pro, and, we have been hearing about them for some time now.

Both the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X look the same. In fact, they are similar smartphones with some differences. Let’s talk about what’s common between both these smartphones first. Both the Evolve and Evolve X sport a 5.99-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The display on both these smartphones are covered with Gorilla Glass 5 for extra durability.

That said, in case it’s not clear already, the Evolve and Evolve X, unlike the KEYOne and KEY2, don’t come with BlackBerry’s signature physical QWERTY keyboard because both of them feature tall screens and small bezels. Having said that, both these smartphones come with textured back akin to the one on the KEY2.

Apart from the display, the software on both these smartphones is also the same. Both the Evolve and Evolve X run Android 8.1 Oreo and also come with BlackBerry’s DTEK security suite. Furthermore, both these smartphones come with 64 GB of internal storage, and, come packed with a 4000 mAh battery. For selfies and video calls, you will get a 16 MP snapper on the front on both these smartphones.

How do the Evolve and Evolve X differ?

Well, those were the similarities between the Evolve and Evolve X. Now let’s talk about how these two smartphones differ. First and foremost, the Evolve is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM, whereas, the Evolve X is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC which is a tier above Snapdragon 450. The Evolve X also comes with more RAM (6 GB).

Both the Evolve and Evolve X come with a dual camera setup at the back which is placed in the center in vertical orientation. However, while the Evolve comes with two 13 MP cameras, the Evolve X comes with one 12 MP and one 13 MP camera.

The dual camera setup on Evolve consists of one RBG sensor and one Monochrome sensor, whereas, the dual camera setup on Evolve X consists of one standard camera and one with telephoto lens.

Having said that, while both the Evolve and Evolve X ship with a 4000 mAh battery, it’s the Evolve X that comes with Quick Charge 3.0 and Wireless Charging.

BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X Specifications

Specs BlackBerry Evolve BlackBerry Evolve X CPU 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM 4 GB 6 GB GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 512 Operating System Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Display 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LTPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LTPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera 13 MP (RGB) + 13 MP (Monochrome) with dual-tone LED flash 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 13 MP (f/2.6 aperture, telephoto lens) with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage 64 GB 64 GB External Storage Expandable via microSD card Expandable via microSD card Connectivity 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other Fingerprint Scanner, DTEK Security Fingerprint Scanner, DTEK Security Battery 4000 mAh 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 and Wireless Charging

BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X Price in India and Availability

Price of BlackBerry Evolve: ₹24,990

₹24,990 Price of BlackBerry Evolve X: ₹34,990

₹34,990 Availability: BlackBerry Evolve will go on sale in India later this month whereas the Evolve X will be available next month

At this price, instead of buying the Evolve or Evolve X, we would rather suggest buying the ASUS ZenFone 5Z or the OnePlus 6 – both of which are powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 flagship chip. The ZenFone 5Z starts at ₹29,999 and goes all the way up to ₹36,999, whereas, the OnePlus 6 starts at ₹34,999 and goes all the way up to ₹39,999.