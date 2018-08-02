ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 goes on open sale in India

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India back in April this year. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes in three different variants – 3 GB RAM, 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM. In the beginning, ASUS only sold the 3 and 4 GB RAM variants in India, with the 6 GB RAM variant going on sale only last week. But, all these variants were sold through flash sale in India. However, starting today, the ZenFone Max Pro is now on open sale in the country.

What that means is you can buy the ZenFone Max Pro M1 at any time you want. You don’t have to wait for flash sales and pray to be lucky to be able to buy the smartphone. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is available exclusively on Flipkart. However, it’s worth noting that not all the variants of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 have gone on open sale. ASUS is only selling the 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants through open sale in India. The 6 GB RAM variant will still be sold through flash sales.

You asked for it, we delivered! Because of its massive popularity, the Zenfone Max Pro 3GB & 4GB RAM variants will be available for open sale starting Thursday, 2nd August at 12 pm. Get ready to shop for them, exclusively on @Flipkart https://t.co/z2axsqyQ1i#UnbeatablePerformer pic.twitter.com/W5X53UcHHK — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) August 1, 2018

The 3 GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with 32 GB of internal storage, whereas, the 4 and 6 GB RAM variants come with 64 GB of internal storage. Well, apart from the difference in storage, there are some other differences as well between these three variants, and those differences are in the camera department. The 3 and 4 GB RAM variants come with 13 MP + 5 MP cameras at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front, but, the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 16 MP + 5 MP cameras at the back and a 16 MP camera on the front. Apart from this, everything all remains the same across all three variants.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications

Display: 6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Software: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

3 GB or 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot)

32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP), single LED flash, Dual cameras (16 MP + 5 MP) for 6 GB variant

Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP), single LED flash, Dual cameras (16 MP + 5 MP) for 6 GB variant Selfie Camera: 8 MP (16 MP for 6 GB variant)

8 MP (16 MP for 6 GB variant) Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, dual nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled Battery: 5,000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹10,999

₹10,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹12,999

₹12,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹14,999

₹14,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

Do check out our ZenFone Max Pro M1 review if you are planning to buy one.