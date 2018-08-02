Infinix Smart 2 Hands-on [Images]

Infinix has already expanded its product portfolio with its Zero, Hot and S series smartphones in India, and now they have a new series under the name Smart launched for the first time in India. The Smart 2 is a budget-friendly phone starting at an impressive Rs 5,999 price highlighting its 18:9 display and a selfie camera with dual LED flash. Here’s a quick look at the Infinix Smart 2.

Infinix Smart 2 Specifications

Display: 5.45-inch IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness

5.45-inch IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness Software: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: N/A

N/A Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: 1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek MT6739 SoC, 28nm

1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek MT6739 SoC, 28nm GPU: PowerVR GE8100

PowerVR GE8100 Memory: 2 GB OR 3 GB, LPDDR3

2 GB OR 3 GB, LPDDR3 Storage: 16 GB or 32 GB internal, expands up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated)

16 GB or 32 GB internal, expands up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated) Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, PDAF, 5P lens, Bokeh mode, 1080p @30fps, LED flash

13 MP f/2.0, PDAF, 5P lens, Bokeh mode, 1080p @30fps, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP, dual LED flash

8 MP, dual LED flash Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS,

micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, Cellular: 4G LTE network, 2x nano SIM, Dual VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE network, 2x nano SIM, Dual VoLTE-enabled Battery: 3,050 mAh

3,050 mAh Charger: 5V, 1.2A

5V, 1.2A Dimensions: 148 mm x 71 mm x 8.4 mm

148 mm x 71 mm x 8.4 mm Weight: 148 grams

148 grams Price: 5,999 (2 GB RAM & 16 GB Storage), 6,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage)

The major highlights of the Smart 2 are its dual VoLTE support, a selfie camera with dual flash, and a 18:9 display. About the display, the Smart 2 sports a 5.45-inch IPS screen with HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 18:9 (83% screen-to-body ratio) yet no 2.5D curved glass on top.

The bezels on the sides are thin and the build is plastic. The design is quite neat, it’s unibody, it’s light in weight (148 grams), the overall design seems good for the price. No, it doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, you have to rely on the passcode, pattern or the face unlock. Not all phones offer a fingerprint scanner under this price range.

The backside has a vertical camera placement and a speaker outlet at the bottom. The back is removable to insert the SIM cards and a microSD card, however, the battery is fixed and cannot the removed by the user.

When it comes to cameras, the Infinix brand has a number of dual camera smartphones, but the Smart 2 has just one since it’s a budget phone. While the main highlight of the phone is the front camera with dual LED flash, the rear side has a 13 MP camera with an LED flash.

For the selfies, the company touts its front 8 MP camera to offer bright selfies and stand out on social media, thanks to the dual LED flash. The front camera also adds a bokeh effect in the background and keep the object in focus.

The Smart 2 is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 quad-core SoC with Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.5 GHz max. Graphics are handled by PowerVR GE8100 running at 570 MHz. The CPU performance would be somewhere around the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, hence, it faces the Xiaomi Redmi 5A.

In terms of RAM and storage, the Smart 2 comes in variants – one of 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage and another with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. All these run on a 3,050 mAh battery and XOS Hummingbird 3.3.0 Lite interface based on Android 8.1 Oreo with a security patch of 5th May 2018.

Moving to the sides, the right side has two volume keys and one power key. The bottom offers a micro USB port, a 3.5 mm audio jack and a microphone. As said before, to insert the SIM cards, you need to open the back cover, it supports dual 4G SIM cards with dual VoLTE support and a separate microSD slot that expands the storage up to 128 GB.

Do you think at this price, the Smart 2 is a worth buy? Let us know what do you think about the Infinix Smart 2 in the comments below.

Also check our Infinix Smart 2 unboxing video in Hindi.