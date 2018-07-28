BlackBerry schedules an event in India on August 2, expected to launch Evolve and Evolve X

Earlier this week, BlackBerry launched the BlackBerry KEY2 in India with a price tag of ₹42,990. The KEY2 was announced last month and is successor to the KEYOne that was launched last year in February. Having said that, after launching the KEY2 in India, BlackBerry seems to be all set to launch one more (or two?) smartphone in the country next week on August 2.

The company has started sending out press invites to the media for an event scheduled on August 2 in India. The event will start at 11 am. The invite doesn’t reveal any details about what BlackBerry and Optiemus (licensee of BlackBerry smartphones in India) will announce on August 2, but, if the past rumors are to believed, then we can expect to see BlackBerry Ghost and Ghost Pro debuting in India on that day.

However, the Ghost and Ghost Pro are going to be reportedly launched as Evolve and Evolve X respectively. There’s not much information available about these phones right now, but, we do know that both these smartphones will flaunt a bezel-less design and ship with a 4000 mAh battery.

Apparently the Ghost and Ghost Pro from India's Optiemus are coming to market as the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 17, 2018

Well, the fact that these smartphones will flaunt bezel-less design means that none of them will come with BlackBerry’s signature physical QWERTY keyboard that we have seen on the KEY2. Moreover, they may also sport a notch-less display.

The BlackBerry Evolve is said to sport dual cameras at the back that will come with enhancements for low-light photography along with optical zoom. Well, we can expect a similar setup on the Evolve X as well.

The BlackBerry KEY2 that was recently launched in India comes with Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6 GB RAM. However, there’s no word on the underlying hardware on the Evolve and Evolve X.

With the expected launch just four days away, we might see more details about the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X surfacing online.