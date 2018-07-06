BlackBerry Ghost with bezel-less design and 4000 mAh battery said to launch soon in India

We have been hearing about a BlackBerry smartphone called ‘BlackBerry Ghost’ since February this year, even before the KEY2 was announced. The BlackBerry Ghost is said to be launching soon in India. While there aren’t much details available about the Ghost right now, the latest information that has surfaced online suggests that this BlackBerry smartphone will come packed with a 4000 mAh battery.

According to reliable leakster Evan Blass, the BlackBerry Ghost will come packed with a 4000 mAh battery which will make the Ghost a device with the largest battery in the flagship segment. For those unaware, the BlackBerry KEYOne that was launched last year comes with 3505 mAh battery whereas the BlackBerry KEY2 that was unveiled earlier last month comes with a 3500 mAh battery.

One more Ghost tidbit: it's got a 4,000mAh battery, which would be one of the largest in a flagship-class device. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 5, 2018

According to the information previously shared by Blass, the BlackBerry Ghost will be a “bezel-less, premium Android handset” that will be manufactured by Optiemus. Blass has already shared an image of the BlackBerry Ghost which shows off its bezel-less design. And, unlike many other Android smartphones launched this year, the Ghost doesn’t seem to have jumped onto the notched display bandwagon.

Well, apart from coming packed with a 4000 mAh battery, the BlackBerry Ghost is also said to sport dual cameras at the back that feature enhancements for low-light photography along with optical zoom.

Like we already said, there aren’t lot many details available right now about the BlackBerry Ghost, and, neither is there any word from BlackBerry yet about this smartphone. But, we expect to hear more about it in the coming weeks.

That said, considering that BlackBerry launched the KEYOne in India last year in August, we can expect the Ghost to be launched during a similar time frame in the country.