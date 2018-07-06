Yesterday, at RIL’s 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM), Mukesh Ambani announced that WhatsApp will be available for JioPhone from August 15. The JioPhone that was launched last year in July runs KaiOS and does come with support for apps like JioMusic and JioTV, however, it was missing support for WhatsApp which is used by 200 Million users in India. Well, after JioPhone (and JioPhone 2), it looks like Nokia 8110 4G phone is the next feature phone that will receive support for WhatsApp.

Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – has teased WhatsApp support for Nokia 8110 4G. Sarvikas teased WhatsApp support for Nokia 8110 4G by tweeting “Oh look, #Whatsapp on #KaiOS! Looking forward to going 🍌s!” Well, the fact that Sarvikas said “going 🍌s!” in his tweet clearly hints at the Nokia 8110 4G because it looks like a banana and is called ‘Banana Phone’ for the same.

The Nokia 8110 4G is a feature phone which runs Smart Feature OS that’s powered by KaiOS – the same OS that runs on JioPhone and JioPhone 2. The 8110 4G is a 4G-enabled feature phone and was announced back in February this year at Mobile World Congress.

While this phone does have access to apps like Google Assistant, Google Search, Google Maps, Facebook, Twitter, Outlook and Gmail, it still doesn’t support WhatsApp which is the most popular instant messaging app on this planet. However, with WhatsApp support rolled out, the Nokia 8110 4G should be enticing to those who cannot afford a 4G smartphone but also want to use WhatsApp.

The Nokia 8110 4G is yet to go on sale in India, but, whenever it does, it will give competition to the JioPhone 2 in the country, provided it’s priced somewhere around the ₹3000 to ₹3500 mark.

Nokia 8110 4G Specifications