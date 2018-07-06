Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A reportedly launching in India in September

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced two new smartphones – the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A. However, both these smartphones are currently only available in China. But, if the latest report is to be believed, then we could see these smartphones reaching Indian shores in the latter part of this quarter, i.e., in September.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A in India in September. 91Mobiles claim to have received this information from their industry sources, however there’s no word on when exactly will Xiaomi launch these smartphones and what will be their price.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are actually same smartphones with some differences in the underlying the hardware. The Redmi 6 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC paired with up to 4 GB RAM, whereas, the Redmi 6A is powered by MediaTek’s Helio A22 SoC which is paired with 2 GB RAM.

Another difference between both these smartphones are the cameras. The Redmi 6 comes with dual cameras (12 MP + 5 MP) at the back whereas the Redmi 6A comes with a 13 MP single rear camera. Furthermore, the Redmi 6A only comes with 16 GB of internal storage whereas the Redmi 6A is available in two storage options – 32 GB and 64 GB.

Lastly, the Redmi 6 sports a fingerprint scanner on its back, but the Redmi 6A doesn’t. However, the Redmi 6A does come with Face Unlock, but we would prefer fingerprint scanner on any given day.

With all that being said, if Xiaomi indeed launches the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A in India, then it will be the first time in many years that this Chinese smartphone brand would have launched a MediaTek chip-powered smartphone in India. For those unaware, Xiaomi was barred from launching smartphones powered by MediaTek processors in India due to a legal battle with Ericsson.

Having said that, after launching the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, Xiaomi last week launched the Redmi 6 Pro in China which is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC, features dual rear cameras, and has a notched display. While we do know now that Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are expected to launch in India in September, it’s currently unclear whether Xiaomi will bring the Redmi 6 Pro to India or not.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor

RAM: 3/4 GB

Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display

Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP

Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

SIM: Dual Hybrid SlM Slot

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Battery: 3000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Specifications