Samsung Galaxy A6+ gets price cut in India

Back in May this year, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy A6+ in India. The Galaxy A6+ is a mid-range smartphone and was launched in India with a price tag of ₹25,990. However, just over a month later, Samsung has slashed the price of the Galaxy A6+ in India to make it more affordable.

Samsung has slashed the price of the Galaxy A6+ in India by ₹2000, which brings down its price from ₹25,990 to ₹23,990 in the country. This price cut is effective across offline channels as well as online channels like Amazon India and Samsung eShop.

Alongside launching the Galaxy A6+ in India back in May, Samsung had also launched the Galaxy A6 in the country. And, before slashing the price of Galaxy A6+ in India, Samsung had last week slashed the price of Galaxy A6.

Unlike the Galaxy A6+ that only comes in 64 GB storage variant, the Galaxy A6 comes in 32 GB and 64 GB variants. The former was launched with a price tag of ₹21,990 whereas the latter was launched with a price tag of ₹22,990. Like the Galaxy A6+, the Galaxy A6 also got a price cut of ₹2000 which brings down the price of 32 GB and 64 GB variants to ₹19,990 and ₹20,990 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ Specifications

SpecsSamsung Galaxy A6Samsung Galaxy A6+
CPU:1.6 GHz Exynos 7 Series octa-core processor1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
RAM:4 GB4 GB
Operating System:Android 8.0 OreoAndroid 8.0 Oreo
Display:5.6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display6.0-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display
Rear Camera:16 MP with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP (f/1.9 aperture) with Live Focus and LED flash
Front Camera:16 MP with f/1.9 aperture and adjustable LED flash24 MP with f/1.9 aperture and adjustable LED flash
Internal Storage:32 GB, 64 GB64 GB
External Storage:Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD cardExpandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
Connectivity:4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone hack4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone hack
Other:Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, App Pair, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Dolby Atmos AudioFingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, App Pair, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Dolby Atmos Audio
Colors:Black, Gold, BlueBlack, Gold, Blue
Battery:3000 mAh3500 mAh

So, at a price of ₹23,990, would you prefer buying the Samsung Galaxy A6+? If not, which other smartphone would you rather buy?

