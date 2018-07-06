Samsung Galaxy A6+ gets price cut in India

Back in May this year, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy A6+ in India. The Galaxy A6+ is a mid-range smartphone and was launched in India with a price tag of ₹25,990. However, just over a month later, Samsung has slashed the price of the Galaxy A6+ in India to make it more affordable.

Samsung has slashed the price of the Galaxy A6+ in India by ₹2000, which brings down its price from ₹25,990 to ₹23,990 in the country. This price cut is effective across offline channels as well as online channels like Amazon India and Samsung eShop.

Alongside launching the Galaxy A6+ in India back in May, Samsung had also launched the Galaxy A6 in the country. And, before slashing the price of Galaxy A6+ in India, Samsung had last week slashed the price of Galaxy A6.

Unlike the Galaxy A6+ that only comes in 64 GB storage variant, the Galaxy A6 comes in 32 GB and 64 GB variants. The former was launched with a price tag of ₹21,990 whereas the latter was launched with a price tag of ₹22,990. Like the Galaxy A6+, the Galaxy A6 also got a price cut of ₹2000 which brings down the price of 32 GB and 64 GB variants to ₹19,990 and ₹20,990 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ Specifications

Specs Samsung Galaxy A6 Samsung Galaxy A6+ CPU: 1.6 GHz Exynos 7 Series octa-core processor 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB 4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash 16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP (f/1.9 aperture) with Live Focus and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/1.9 aperture and adjustable LED flash 24 MP with f/1.9 aperture and adjustable LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB, 64 GB 64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone hack 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone hack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, App Pair, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Dolby Atmos Audio Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, App Pair, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Dolby Atmos Audio Colors: Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh 3500 mAh

So, at a price of ₹23,990, would you prefer buying the Samsung Galaxy A6+? If not, which other smartphone would you rather buy?