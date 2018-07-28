Idea launches ₹295 prepaid plan that offers 5 GB data and free voice calls for 42 days

Back in late May, Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel – often referred to as Airtel – launched a new plan for its prepaid customers priced at ₹299 that offers unlimited voice calls, free calls on national roaming and 100 free SMS per day for 45 days. And now, telecom operator Idea has launched a prepaid plan priced at ₹295 that rivals Airtel’s plan priced at ₹299.

Idea ₹295 Prepaid Plan Details

This new prepaid plan priced at ₹295 that’s launched by Idea offers free local and STD voice calls. In addition to that, customers also also get free voice calls on national roaming. However, while Idea does advertise “unlimited calls” with this ₹295 prepaid plan, the truth is that this plan actually comes with a call limit.

Idea prepaid customers subscribed to the ₹295 plan are restricted to 250 minutes of calls per day and 1000 minutes of calls per week. If they exceed this limit, they have to pay for making voice calls for the rest of the day/week.

That said, in addition to free voice calls, Idea’s ₹295 prepaid plan also offers 5 GB of 3G/4G data, and, 100 free local and national SMS per day. This plan comes with a validity of 42 days.

Idea vs. Airtel vs. Reliance Jio

Idea’s ₹295 prepaid plan competes with Airtel and Jio’s ₹299 plan. While Idea’s ₹295 prepaid plan offers free voice calls, 100 free SMS per day and 5 GB data for 42 days, Airtel’s ₹299 plan offers free voice calls and 100 free SMS per day for 45 days. However, unlike Idea, Airtel doesn’t offer any data benefit, but it does offer unlimited voice calls without any daily or weekly cap.

That said, on the other hand, Reliance Jio’s prepaid plan priced at ₹299 offers truly unlimited voice calls, free calls on national roaming, 100 free local and STD SMS per day, complimentary subscription to Jio apps, and, 3 GB data per day for 28 days which translates to a total of 84 GB of data.