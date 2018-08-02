Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 goes official with 10.5-inch display, DeX support, S Pen and 7300 mAh battery

We have been hearing about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 since earlier last month. Thanks to multiple leaked renders and specifications, there was very little that we didn’t know about this tablet. While Samsung hadn’t revealed any date for the unveiling of the Galaxy Tab S4, rumors had it that Samsung could make this tablet official on August 1. And, Samsung did. Samsung has finally taken the wraps off the Galaxy Tab S4 which is successor to the Galaxy Tab S3 that was unveiled last year at Mobile World Congress.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is a high-end tablet which is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC that powered last year’s flagship devices. The chip is paired with 4 GB RAM, and, the tablet runs Android 8.1 Oreo along with Samsung Experience 9.5.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 boasts glass-metal construction, meaning the front and back of the tablet are covered with glass, whereas the frames are made out of metal. The Galaxy Tab S4 sports a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display that has aspect ratio of 16:10 and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. Now this isn’t the Infinity Display that we have seen on Samsung smartphones, but, the bezels on the Tab S4 are certainly smaller than those on its predecessor.

Well, as the bezels are now reduced, Samsung has done away with physical navigation keys and fingerprint scanner from below the display. Hence, you now have to make use of the on-screen buttons for navigation. The Galaxy Tab S4 also doesn’t come with fingerprint scanner, but, it does come with Iris Scanner and Intelligent Scan for those who are lazy enough to enter PIN/Password/Pattern to unlock the device.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 also comes with cameras for photography. At the back, there’s a 13 MP camera, and on the front, you get an 8 MP camera. In terms of storage, the Galaxy Tab S4 comes in two variants – 64 GB and 256 GB. But, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 400 GB via microSD card.

That said, the Galaxy Tab S4 is not just another tablet, as it comes with features that make it a productivity powerhouse. The Galaxy Tab S4 comes with DeX support which can be activated by connecting to the Book Cover Keyboard (check image above) that’s sold separately.

With DeX, Galaxy Tab S4 users can use the tablet like a laptop (sort of). The interface switches from Android to offer desktop-like experience that lets users open multiple Android apps in the form of desktop-style windows. Users can resize these windows if they want, and, can also transfer content between apps using the drag-and-drop gesture.

Furthermore, users can also view content on a large, external monitor by extending DeX using a compatible HDMI to USB-C multi-port adapter (sold separately). Once connected, users can use their Galaxy Tab S4 as a track pad or a sketch pad. The Tab S4 also continues to work as an Android tablet when connected to an external monitor.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 also comes with a new, redesigned S Pen that’s sleeker than the one that came along with the Tab S3. The S Pen is bundled along with the tablet, hence, you don’t have to buy it separately like the Book Cover Keyboard accessory. However, you can misplace it easily if you are not careful about it as the Galaxy Tab S4 doesn’t come along with a slot to store S Pen like the Galaxy Note devices. But, the Book Cover Keyboard accessory does.

With S Pen, users can quickly jot down notes using the Screen-Off Memo feature, and, can create personalized texts using Samsung Live Message.

In addition to all this, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 also comes with Dolby Atmos as well as four AKG-tuned speakers – two each at the top and bottom. And, the tablet ships with a large 7300 mAh battery that fuels the entire package. This battery supports fast charging, and, Samsung says that it can provide up to 16 hours of video playback.

Commenting on the launch of Galaxy Tab S4, DJ Koh, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics, said, “At Samsung, we believe tablets play an increasingly important role in making lives easier and improving the mobile experience for everyone. With the Galaxy Tab S4, we’re introducing a premium tablet, equipped with Samsung DeX that helps consumers perform their absolute best wherever they go. We look forward to providing our customers with a sense of leisure and comfort knowing that this new addition to our ecosystem of connected devices is also packed with features to help them stay entertained.”

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Specifications

CPU: 2.35 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.35 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 10.5-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 287 ppi pixel density

10.5-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 287 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size and LED flash

13 MP with f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size and 85-degree field-of-view

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size and 85-degree field-of-view Internal Storage: 64/256 GB

64/256 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB 3.1 Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB 3.1 Type-C Other: Iris Scanner, Samsung DeX, Dolby Atmos, AKG-tuned Speakers, S Pen

Iris Scanner, Samsung DeX, Dolby Atmos, AKG-tuned Speakers, S Pen Colors: Black, Gray

Black, Gray Battery: 7300 mAh with Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Price and Availability