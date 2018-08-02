OxygenOS Open Beta 15 and 13 released for OnePlus 5 and 5T with July security patch and new Feedback Tool

Last month, OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta updates 14 and 12 for OnePlus 5 and 5T that brought in Google Lens to both these smartphones. And now, OnePlus has released OxygenOS Open Beta updates 15 and 13 for 5 and 5T, which don’t bring along any new feature, but, do come with a new Feedback Tool.

OxygenOS Open Beta updates 15 and 13 released for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively come along with a new Feedback Tool that’s integrated into OnePlus’ Community App. With this new feedback tool, users can report bugs and share logs to OnePlus’ “bug hunters” directly from within the Community App.

To submit a new bug report, open the Community App and then head over to Profile > Feedback > Click on the ‘+’ icon > Select a category > Fill details and attach screenshots if required > Submit. This tool will record logs automatically based on the selected category. However, at times, you will have to record logs for a longer period. In that case, after filling in the details and attaching screenshots, you will have to tap on Start Recording. Once the issue is reproduced, you can tap on Stop Recording and then Submit.

In addition to this new Feedback Tool, the latest Open Beta builds also bring along Android security patch that’s dated July 1, 2018.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta update 15 and 13 for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

Community – New Feedback Tool integrated into community app (Now you could submit bug reports and share feedback with our Bug hunters directly from the community App)

System – Optimization for the pocket mode to reduce accidental touches

System – Updated Android security patch to 2018.7

These updates are rolling out over-the-air, but, as always, only those users will receive it who have already flashed their OnePlus 5/5T with an Open Beta build. Those who are on the official build won’t get this update.

