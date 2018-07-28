Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Note9 next month on August 9, but, before the Galaxy Note9, we might see Samsung unveiling the Galaxy Tab S4 that we have been hearing about since the past few weeks.

According to a report by Android Headlines, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Tab S4 next week on August 1. The Galaxy Tab S4 will succeed the Galaxy Tab S3 that was unveiled last year at Mobile World Congress. That said, it’s currently unclear as to why Samsung is hosting a separate event for the unveiling of Galaxy Tab S4 instead of unveiling it alongside the Note9. Well, this could be because the Galaxy Note9 may not be the only product Samsung will unveil on August 9. Alongside the Note9, Samsung might also unveil the Galaxy Watch.

Having said that, there’s not much left for Samsung to tell us about the Galaxy Tab S4 during its unveiling – thanks to the renders, live images, hands-on video and specifications that have leaked online. According to the leaked specs, the Galaxy Tab S4 will boast a 10.5-inch display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. It will be powered by Snapdragon 835 which will be paired with 4 GB RAM. The tablet will also ship with a massive 7300 mAh battery. You can check out rest of the leaked specs of Galaxy Tab S4 down below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X

4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio

10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C 3.1

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C 3.1 Other: Iris Scanner, AKG-tuned audio, Samsung DeX support

Iris Scanner, AKG-tuned audio, Samsung DeX support Colors: Black, White

Black, White Battery: 7300 mAh

With almost all the details about the Galaxy Tab S4 out in the open, all we want to know now is how much will this tablet cost.