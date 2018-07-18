Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 full specs leak online, a massive 7300 mAh battery and Iris Scanner in tow

We have been hearing about Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 tablet since the past few weeks. A couple of its press renders have also leaked online that show us what this upcoming Samsung tablet would look like. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy Tab S4 had allegedly appeared on GFXBench back in February this year which revealed most of its specifications. And now, after months, specifications of the Galaxy Tab S4 have leaked again, which leave very little to imagine about this Samsung tablet.

These specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 come courtesy of SamMobile. According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Tab S4 will be powered by Qualcomm’s last year’s flagship chip – Snapdragon 835 – which will be mated to 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The tablet will also come with 64 GB of storage on-board, and, will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

The Galaxy Tab S4 will sport a large 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display that has aspect ratio of 16:10 and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. And, keeping such a large display on will be an equally large 7300 mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab S4 will also come with cameras on the front and back for photography. On the front, you will get an 8 MP snapper, and at the back, you will have a 13 MP snapper. Unlike last year’s Galaxy Tab S3, the Galaxy Tab S4 will not come with a fingerprint scanner – either on the front or back – hence, Samsung has thrown in Iris Scanner that should help you unlock the tablet without entering your security PIN/Password/Pattern.

The Galaxy Tab S4 will also come with support for Samsung DeX along with audio enhancements from AKG. The Galaxy Tab S4 will also come with S Pen which now has a new design. However, it’s currently unclear whether or not it will come with Bluetooth support like the S Pen for Galaxy Note9.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X

4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio

10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C 3.1

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C 3.1 Other: Iris Scanner, AKG-tuned audio, Samsung DeX support

Iris Scanner, AKG-tuned audio, Samsung DeX support Colors: Black, White

Black, White Battery: 7300 mAh

There’s no word from Samsung yet regarding the Galaxy Tab S4, but, it is expected to launch this tablet at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany which kicks off from August 31.

Source