Xiaomi Mi Max 3 specs revealed by company President Lin Bin ahead of July 19 launch

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi Max 3 on July 19, i.e., tomorrow, in China. However, it looks like the company couldn’t wait enough to launch this device and tell everyone about it as company executives have already shared a retail box of the Mi Max 3 revealing some specifications, and, the official renders revealing the design of the Mi Max 3. Well now, just ahead of the launch, Xiaomi President Lin Bin has shared some more specifications of the Mi Max 3.

Apart from Lin Bin, Xiaomi too shared the specifications of the Mi Max 3 on Chinese social network Weibo. The Mi Max 3 is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC which will be paired with 4 and 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant will come with 64 GB internal storage whereas the 6 GB RAM variant will come with 128 GB internal storage.

The Mi Max 3 will also sport a 6.9-inch display that will have aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. For photography, the Mi Max 3 will come with a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera. And, for selfies and video calls, there’s an 8 MP camera on the front. The Mi Max 3 will also come with some AI-based camera features.

Lastly, keeping this entire package up and running will be a massive 5500 mAh battery which is one of the biggest highlight of the Mi Max 3. As far as the pricing is concerned, Xiaomi has teased the starting price of Mi Max 3 to be ¥1_99. Well, considering the upgrades that Mi Max 3 comes with over last year’s Mi Max 2, it’s needless to say that this phablet will be priced a bit higher than its predecessor. For those unaware, the price of last year’s Mi Max 2 was ¥1699 for 4 GB + 64 GB variant and ¥1999 for 6 GB + 128 GB variant.

Having said that, while Xiaomi has confirmed most of the specifications of the Mi Max 3, the company is also rumored to launch the Mi Max 3 Pro tomorrow which is said to be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of Snapdragon 636.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636 SoC

RAM: 4/6 GB

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10 (expected)

Display: 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display

Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP

Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (expected)

SIM: Dual SIM (expected)

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Colors: Gold, Black, Blue

Battery: 5500 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

Now all that’s left for Xiaomi to announce at tomorrow’s launch event is the price of the Mi Max 3 and its availability. The Mi Max 3 will be initially only available in China, but you can expect it to reach Indian shores with in a month or two.

What do you think should be the ideal price of the Mi Max 3? Let us know in the comments down below.

