Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 shows up in flesh in leaked hands-on video

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Note9 next month on August 9. But, in addition to the Galaxy Note9, Samsung is also expected to launch a tablet device – the Galaxy Tab S4. We have been hearing about the Galaxy Tab S4 since the past few weeks, but, Samsung hasn’t yet announced when it’s going to unveil the Tab S4. However, we are expecting Samsung to unveil the Galaxy Tab S4 either alongside the Galaxy Note9 on August 9, or towards the end of the month, when IFA 2018 kicks-off in Berlin, Germany. That said, we already know quite a lot about this tablet – thanks to the leaked specs and renders. And now, thanks to a video that surfaced on Chinese social network Weibo, we are getting our first look at the Galaxy Tab S4 in flesh.

The leaked video (attached below) gives us our first look yet at the Galaxy Tab S4 in flesh. Until now, we have only seen the renders of this tablet. The video shows the Black and White color variants of the Galaxy Tab S4, and, the design we are looking at is in line with the design we have seen through previously leaked renders. Moreover, the video also reveals that the back of the Galaxy Tab S4 will be covered with glass.

Well, apart from showing the Galaxy Tab S4 in flesh, this leaked video doesn’t reveal anything else. But, thanks to previously leaked specs, we do know that this tablet sports a 10.5-inch display that has aspect ratio of 16:10 and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S4 will come with Snapdragon 835 SoC which will be paired with 4 GB RAM. The tablet also comes with cameras both at the back and on the front. At the back, the Galaxy Tab S4 features a 13 MP camera accompanied by LED flash, and, on the front, it rocks an 8 MP camera. The tablet won’t come with a fingerprint scanner, but, it will come with Iris Scanner and Face Recognition. Besides, it will also ship with a massive 7300 mAh battery that will fuel the entire package.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X

4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio

10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C 3.1

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C 3.1 Other: Iris Scanner, AKG-tuned audio, Samsung DeX support

Iris Scanner, AKG-tuned audio, Samsung DeX support Colors: Black, White

Black, White Battery: 7300 mAh

Like we already said, there’s no word from Samsung regarding the launch of Galaxy Tab S4, but, it is very likely to launch next month – either alongside the Galaxy Note9 or at IFA 2018.

