Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 XL full specs leak online; 10.5-inch display and 7300 mAh battery in tow

The two Samsung products that we have been hearing about a lot since the past few weeks are the Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy Tab S4. The Galaxy Note9 is a flagship phablet and is going to be unveiled on August 9, whereas, the Galaxy Tab S4 is a flagship tablet which is expected to go official on August 1. Well, amongst all the noise surrounding these two devices, we are now hearing about one more Samsung device – the Galaxy Tab A2 XL – specifications of which have leaked online.

These specifications of the Galaxy Tab A2 XL come courtesy of SamMobile. According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Tab A2 XL will sport a 10.5-inch LCD display that will have a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The tablet will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC which will be mated to 3 GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Tab A2 XL will also come with cameras on the front and back for photography. At the back, the tablet will sport an 8 MP camera, and on the front, it will have a 5 MP camera. To store all the photos and videos taken with these cameras, the tablet will come with 32 GB of storage on-board, however, it will also come with microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The Galaxy Tab A2 XL is said to not come with any physical navigation keys, and, neither will it have a fingerprint scanner or iris scanner, which means users will have to rely on face unlock in addition to the PINs and passwords to unlock the tablet.

There will be two variants of the Tab A2 XL – WiFi and LTE – and, both of them will come packed with a large 7300 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 XL Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

3 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 10.5-inch LCD display with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution

8 MP Front Camera: 5 MP

32 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Other: Face Unlock, Bixby

There’s no word on when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Tab A2 XL, but, we won’t be surprised if it’s unveiled on August 1 alongside the Galaxy Tab S4.