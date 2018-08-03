Google Pixel 3 XL appears on Geekbench with its key specifications

Google brought an end to its Nexus series by launching the Pixel series smartphones back in 2016. Last year, on October 4, Google launched its second-gen Pixel smartphones, and now this year in October, Google is expected to launch third-gen Pixel smartphones – the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. Thanks to CAD-based renders that leaked back in late June, we already know what both these upcoming Pixels look like, and now, thanks to a listing on a popular benchmarking site, we now have a fair idea of what to expect from the larger Pixel – the Pixel 3 XL.

The Google Pixel 3 XL has been spotted on Geekbench. According to the Geekbench listing, the Pixel 3 XL runs Android 9 (which is Android P) and is powered by a unknown octa-core processor which is very likely the Snapdragon 845. The smartphone also has 4 GB RAM in tow which is disappointing considering we are talking about a flagship here. We really think Google should launch the Pixel 3 XL with 6 GB RAM even if for the sake of marketing, because flagships from other competitors are coming with 8 GB RAM, and 6 GB of RAM is now found even on budget smartphones.

The Pixel 3 XL also made a score of 2426 and 8355 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively. Apart from this, the Geekbench listing doesn’t reveal anything else about the Pixel 3 XL.

Earlier this week, alleged live images (attached above) of the Pixel 3 XL in white color leaked online. The design of the Pixel 3 XL revealed through these live images is in line with the CAD-renders that leaked earlier.

The Pixel 3 XL comes with a notch and has smaller bezels. However, the bottom bezel (chin) is relatively larger, but that’s because it houses a front-facing speaker. We are fine with a bigger chin if we are getting a front-facing speaker.

The image also reveals dual front-facing cameras inside the notch, with surprisingly only a single camera at the back. Well, frankly speaking, Google doesn’t need an extra camera at the back to produce beautiful looking photos with bokeh effect. We have seen that with last year’s Pixels, so we are fine with a single camera at the back. But, what has us thinking is the reason behind Google adding an extra camera on the front. This will, in all likelihood, be used for some face recognition tech, because like we already said, Google does a great job at bokeh even with a single camera.

While Google is expected to release Android P on August 20, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL won’t be unveiled anytime before October. But, until then, you can expect to hear more about these third-gen Pixel smartphones in the form of leaks and rumors.

