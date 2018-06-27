Here’s our best look yet at the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google launched the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL last year at its hardware event on October 4. And now this year, we will be seeing Google launching successor to the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, dubbed Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL respectively. Details about the 3rd-gen Pixels have been scarce, but, thanks to the renders that have surfaced online, we now at least know what these 2018 Pixels will look like.

The CAD-based renders of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL have been leaked online by MySmartPrice in collaboration with popular leakster OnLeaks. Let’s talk about the Pixel 3 first which is the smaller of the two Pixels. As you can see, the Pixel 3 has a design that makes it look similar to last year’s Pixel 3 XL. It has a tall screen with rounded screen corners, and aspect ratio that’s very likely to be 18:9.

The smartphone has small bezels on its left and right, with the top and bottom bezels comparatively larger. The smartphone also has dual front-facing speakers, and surprisingly, there also appears to be dual cameras on the front.

The back of the Pixel 3 carries the same two-tone glass-metal design that we saw on last year’s Pixels, however, the corners of the metal portion now have subtle curves which we personally like. The fingerprint scanner is still present inside the metal portion which means you shouldn’t expect in-display fingerprint scanning. Further down below, you can also see the Google logo. You can check out the video above to take a look at the Pixel 3 from multiple sides.

Now let’s move on to Pixel 3 XL, which is the larger of the two Pixels. The back of the Pixel 3 XL looks similar to that of the Pixel 3. However, it’s the front which differentiates both the smartphones. Unlike the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3 XL features notched display, which means the aspect ratio should very likely be 19:9. Moreover, thanks to the notch, the Pixel 3 XL gets an almost bezel-less look. However, just like the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3 XL also seems to sport dual front cameras. You can check out the video above to take a look at the Pixel 3 XL from multiple sides.

Well, it’s difficult to ascertain as to why Google chose to throw in an extra camera on the front instead of the back. It’s not like Google needs an extra at the back to produce beautiful Portraits. It has done great with a single camera in that department. Hence, the inclusion of an extra camera on the front on both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL leads us to believe that these smartphones will probably come with some advanced level face recognition tech.

With that being said, apart from leaking the renders of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, not much details have been revealed about the underlying hardware. However, we do know that the Pixel 3 will feature a 5.4-inch display whereas the larger Pixel 3 XL will feature a 6.2-inch display.

As both these Pixels are going to be flagships, we can expect them to be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC with at least 4 GB RAM. However, it’s time we think Google heads towards the 6 GB RAM territory, even if for the sake of marketing.

Both these Pixels are expected to be launched later this year on October 4. But until Google takes the wraps off this Pixel duo, you can expect to hear a lot more about them in the coming weeks.

