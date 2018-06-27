Spice F311 with 5.45-inch 18:9 display and Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched in India

Spice Devices, a mobile brand owned by TRANSSION Holdings, has launched a new smartphone in India called Spice F311. The Spice F311 is an entry-level smartphone with not-so-intriguing specifications. However, it’s an Android Go smartphone which makes it worthy of taking a look at.

The Spice F311 being an Android Go smartphone runs Android Oreo (Go Edition). For those unaware, the Android Oreo (Go Edition) is a lightweight version of Android which is specially developed to run on entry-level smartphones with weak hardware, like 1 GB or less amount of RAM, and less internal storage. You can click here to know more about Android Oreo (Go Edition).

Having said that, the Spice F311 is powered by MediaTek’s quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.1 GHz and is coupled with 1 GB RAM. The smartphone has 16 GB of internal storage, but, you can expand the storage up to 32 GB any time you want via microSD card.

The Spice F311 sports a 5.45-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels. For photography, you get 5 MP camera both on the front and at the back, and, keeping the lights on is a 2400 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

The Spice F311 comes in three colors – Rose Gold, Black and Phantom Red – and, it also has a fingerprint scanner at the back that can also be used for taking pictures, answering calls and quickly accessing apps. Moreover, the F311 also comes with what’s called Social Share Key that aids in “faster social sharing”.

Commenting on the launch of Spice F311 in India, Mr. Pankaj Madaan, Deputy General Manager, Marketing, Spice Devices, said “Reiterating our promise to pace up the smartphone adoption, we have joined hands with MediaTek and Google for Android OreoTM (Go edition), to deliver high quality devices at the right price point. Our collaboration has unlocked unprecedented avenues for more evolved, efficient, and above everything else, eclectic product offerings which will deliver better performance on even entry-level specifications.“

Spice F311 Specifications

CPU: 1.1 GHz MediaTek quad-core processor

1.1 GHz MediaTek quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB GPU: Mali-T720

Mali-T720 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo (Go Edition)

Android 8.0 Oreo (Go Edition) Display: 5.45-inch FWVGA+ (960 x 480 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio

5.45-inch FWVGA+ (960 x 480 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 5 MP with 1.4 μm pixel, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

5 MP with 1.4 μm pixel, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Social Share Key

Fingerprint Scanner, Social Share Key Colors: Rose Gold, Black, Phantom Red

Rose Gold, Black, Phantom Red Battery: 2400 mAh

Spice F311 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹5599

₹5599 Availability: Available starting today across the country

Spice F311 Offers