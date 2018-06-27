How to make video calls on Instagram [Beginner’s Guide]

Instagram has rolled out a feature that enables you to make video calls, not just in private chat, but in groups too. Facebook has its Messenger app that supports video calling already and now it finally comes to Instagram. This is how you can make video calls on Instagram. Read on.

Make video calls on Instagram (Private Chat)

Group video chats on Instagram can have a maximum of four users just like the Messenger. It’s easy to make video calls on Instagram.

To start a video call, on your Instagram account, head to your Direct inbox and select a chat.

Hit the camera icon in the chat as you can see in the screenshot.

Make video calls on Instagram (Group Chat)

If you want to make a group video call, you will first need to have a group. On Instagram, create a group if you don’t already have and see the video calling icon on in the top right corner.

Once you have started calling, you can shrink the call window in a picture-in-picture view mode to continue using Instagram or any other apps you want.

If there’s an active video chat session, you can see the camera icon in Blue color. Hit that icon to join the ongoing video chat or enter the group chat and join.

Instagram users can have a video chat with anyone they have an active Direct thread with, however, not for blocked users, they won’t be able to video chat if blocked.

Instagram has also rolled out other features along with the Group Video Chat. The new Explore Tab enables users to discover content in a better way. The user can view the channels based on different topics like Art, Travel, Animals, and more in search tab. Also added is the Custom AR Filters that come from celebrities and influencers such as Ariana Grande, Buzzfeed, Liza Koshy, Baby Ariel and NBA.