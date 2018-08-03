WhatsApp for Android could soon let users watch YouTube and Instagram videos in Picture-in-Picture Mode

Back in early May this year, Facebook-owned WhatsApp enabled iPhone users to watch Facebook and Instagram videos inside the app in Picture-in-Picture (PiP) Mode. However, this functionality has been missing from WhatsApp’s Android app. But, it looks like Android users will soon be able to watch Instagram and YouTube videos in WhatsApp in PiP Mode.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started developing the PiP mode for YouTube and Instagram videos for its Android app. This feature was even spotted in beta version 2.18.234 of WhatsApp’s Android app. However, even if you are using this version of WhatsApp on your Android smartphone, you may not see it yet as the feature is still under development.

The way this feature works is that whenever a YouTube video is shared in a chat, its thumbnail preview appears with a Play button on it that lets you play the video in Picture-in-Picture Mode which reduces the video player into a small, floating window that can be moved anywhere on the screen. This allows you to continue watching a video while also navigating through the app and chatting with your friends.

Also Read: How to use Picture-in-Picture Mode video calling in WhatsApp [Guide]

The floating window also includes a play/pause button along with a button to enter full-screen mode, and, a button to close the window. This works with Instagram videos too, but, it doesn’t work with Instagram Stories.

Also Read: How to use Picture-in-Picture Mode in Android Oreo [Guide]

There’s no word on when this feature will be available for all WhatsApp users on Android, but, given the fact that it’s still under development, we can expect it to be rolled out to all users within a month or so.