Today’s the day we are served with some interesting Galaxy Note9 information. A couple of hours ago, we told you about how Samsung New Zealand mistakenly shared a video about the Galaxy Note9 that revealed its design and confirmed certain specs and features. Well now, we have come across a major leak that reveals almost everything there is to know about the Galaxy Note9 that’s all set to go official next week on August 9.

An image of a retail box of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 has leaked out of Russia where it is already available with some retailers. The image shows the back side of the retail box of Galaxy Note9 which reveals all its specifications, leaving very little for us to imagine about this Samsung flagship.

This retail box confirms what was already expected from the Galaxy Note9. According to this retail box, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display. It features dual a camera setup at the back which is a combination of two 12 MP cameras – one with variable aperture and the other with f/2.4 aperture. That said, for selfies and video calls, there’s an 8 MP single camera on the front. Oh, and yes, the rear cameras can also record slow-motion videos at 960 frames/second.

The Galaxy Note9 doesn’t come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, but, it does come with a traditional fingerprint scanner located at the back, and, it also comes with Iris Scanner that debuted with the ill-fated Galaxy Note7.

The Galaxy Note9 will come with 128 GB of internal storage, but, according to the video mistakenly shared by Samsung, you will be able to insert a microSD card of up to 512 GB in the device. Furthermore, there will also be a 512 GB storage variant which will probably come with 8 GB RAM. Speaking of RAM, the retail box doesn’t reveal the RAM count on the Galaxy Note9, but, it’s safe to say that it will come with at least 6 GB RAM. Moreover, there’s also no information about the SoC under the hood, but, it will very likely be Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 845. Snapdragon for US and Exynos for rest of the world.

Having said that, other details revealed by the leaked retail box include AKG tuned stereo speakers, support for wireless charging, IP68 dust and water resistance, Samsung Pay, Samsung KNOX, and, a huge 4000 mAh battery. The box also reveals that the S Pen of the Galaxy Note9 will come with some “remote control” feature. Well, it’s currently unclear as to what all will the users be able to do with this S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845

Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X Operating System: Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5

6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 12 MP (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP (F2.4) Dual Pixel with 960 FPS Slow-Mo Video Recording and LED flash

12 MP (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP (F2.4) Dual Pixel with 960 FPS Slow-Mo Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 128/512 GB

128/512 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Iris Scanner, AKG-tuned Speakers, IP68 dust and water resistance, S Pen with Remote Control functionality, Samsung Pay, Samsung KNOX

Fingerprint Scanner, Iris Scanner, AKG-tuned Speakers, IP68 dust and water resistance, S Pen with Remote Control functionality, Samsung Pay, Samsung KNOX Battery: 4000 mAh with Wireless Charging (wireless charger sold separately)

Apart from the specs listed above, there could be some 3-4 features that Samsung would get to talk about during the announcement if they too aren’t leaked before August 9. That said, we are less than a week away from the unveiling of the Galaxy Note 9, but, we might see someone leaking the price of this phablet as well before it goes official on August 9.

Source | Via